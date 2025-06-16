CONYL Urges Nigerians To Support Armed Forces In Fight Against Terrorism

Share

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders, CONYL, has commended the recent successful operation by the Nigerian Armed Forces, which resulted in the neutralization of a notorious terrorist on 10th June, 2025 around Ƙunchin Kalgo town.

In a statement on Monday by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, CONYL recalled that in a recent Military operation, a notorious terrorist, Auta, alongside his close aides Abdul Jamilu, Salisu and over 14 members of his gang were killed.

The coalition which is the umbrella body of youth groups drawn across the six geopo-litical zones of the country, therefore, called on all Nigerians to rally behind the military in its ongoing battle against the threats of terrorism and banditry that has jeopardized the nation’s security.

Part of the statement reads: “The valor, dedication, and sacrifices demonstrated by the officers and men of the armed forces deserve commendation.

“Their recent operation not only underscores their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the country but also highlights the effectiveness of their strategic initiatives designed to counteract terrorism and restore peace in our nation.

“We recognize the significant challenges that lie ahead, and it is crucial now more than ever for citizens to stand united in support of our military. The armed forces operate not only as protectors but as symbols of hope and resilience for all Nigerians.

“We, therefore, pass a resounding vote of confidence in the armed forces, affirming our collective belief in their capability and determination to eliminate the threats posed by terrorists and bandits.

“As we celebrate this latest success, we urge all citizens to continue to support our troops through various means, including community engagement and cooperation with security agencies. Together, we must remain vigilant and committed to the fight against those who seek to undermine our nation’s peace and stability.

“In this crucial time, let us uphold the values of solidarity and patriotism, recognizing that the responsibility to fight terrorism is a collective duty that involves every Nigerian. We are confident that with our continued support, the armed forces will achieve even greater successes in their mission to ensure the safety and security of all.”

