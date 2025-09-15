CONYL Joins Calls For Natasha’s Reinstatement

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders, CONYL, has joined other groups and individuals calling for the recall of the Kogi central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, by the Senate after serving out her suspension.

The umbrella body of youth groups drawn across the six geopolitical zones, through its President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, called on the Senate leadership and all relevant authorities to recognise the importance of constitutional integrity and allow Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to resume her legitimate legislative duties without further obstruction.

The group declared that “Any attempts to prevent her from fulfilling her elected role in the Senate stand as a direct affront to our Constitution and the democratic principles upon which our nation is built.”

According to CONYL, “The issue at stake transcends individual personalities; it is fundamentally about the rights of the good people of Kogi Central who have elected Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan to represent their interests. Every senatorial zone in Nigeria holds an equal right to representation within the Senate.

“It is both unprecedented and unacceptable for one senatorial zone to claim the authority to hinder another senator from executing the responsibilities entrusted to them by the electorate.

“Moreover, it is essential to recognise that the ongoing conflict involving Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan needs to be resolved swiftly and amicably.

“Our senators must focus their efforts on the pressing issues that affect the daily lives of Nigerians, rather than engaging in disputes that detract from the serious work at hand.”

The youth group urged the Senate leadership to refocus their attention on creating policies that will help lift citizens out of poverty and uncertainty, even as it expressed solidarity with the constituents of Kogi Central.