CONYL Joins Calls For Natasha’s Reinstatement

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders, CONYL, has joined other groups and individuals calling for the recall of the Kogi Central Senator, Natasha AkpotiUduaghan, by the Senate after serving out her suspension.

The umbrella body of youth groups drawn across the six geopolitical zones, through its President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, called on the Senate leadership and all relevant authorities to recognize the importance of constitutional integrity and allow Senator Natasha AkpotiUduaghan to resume her legitimate legislative duties without further obstruction.

The group declared that “any attempts to prevent her from fulfilling her elected role in the Senate stand as a direct affront to our Constitution and the democratic principles upon which our nation is built.”