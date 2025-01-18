CONYL Hails Tinubu’s Housing Programme For Indigent Citizens

Share

The umbrella body of all youth groups in the six geo-political zones of Nigeria, the Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders, CONYL, has commended the Federal Government housing initiative through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, for the poor and vulnerable members of society.

The group noted that the housing solution under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Hon Ahmed Dangiwa, has significantly contributed to the betterment of society and should be supported.

“The Ministry has shown remarkable dedication in ensuring that vulnerable groups, such as low-income families, the elderly, and persons with disabilities, are given access to secure affordable, and sustainable housing,” CONYL said in a statement issued by the president General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem.

According to the group, “Through the implementation of President Bola Tinubu Renewed Hope Agenda Housing Project strategic policy and initiative, the Ministry has made tremendous strides in alleviating the burden of homelessness and improving the living standards of many citizens who previously had limited access to decent shelter.”

It further noted that the housing programme would not only promote social equity but also contribute to the overall well-being and dignity of the beneficiaries, thereby fostering a sense of stability and empowerment.

CONYL added that by prioritizing the vulnerable population, the President and the Ministry were advancing the national goals of poverty reduction, social justice, and inclusive growth.

“It is clear that this housing initiative is not just about providing physical infrastructure but also about creating opportunities for a better quality of life, where every citizen, regardless of their background, can live with dignity and security. The commitment shown by the Ministry in addressing the housing needs of the vulnerable is truly praiseworthy, and it demonstrates the government’s dedication to improving the living conditions of its citizens.

“We urge all and sundry to continue to support this vital program and to spread awareness about the positive impact it has on our communities and nation.

“The successful implementation of these housing policies is a testament to the President’s vision and the hard work of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, which deserves the full support of all Nigerians.”

