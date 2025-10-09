CONYL Hails Amupitan’s Appointment As INEC Chairman

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL) has congratulated Professor Joash Amupitan on his appointment as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja and signed by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, the group described Professor Amupitan’s appointment as “timely and strategic,” coming at a crucial period when Nigeria is working to strengthen its democratic institutions and electoral processes.

CONYL expressed confidence that Amupitan’s extensive experience in academia and legal practice would enhance the credibility and integrity of Nigeria’s electoral system.

The statement read in part:

“As a distinguished legal scholar and dedicated administrator currently serving as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) at the University of Jos, Professor Amupitan has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence, fairness, and justice. We believe that his leadership at INEC will usher in new standards of transparency and accountability that Nigeria urgently needs.”

Outlining key recommendations for the new INEC Chairman, the group urged him to prioritize the adoption of technology-driven electoral solutions, including electronic voting and results transmission systems, to strengthen public confidence in elections.

CONYL also called for intensified voter education campaigns, particularly targeted at young people, to promote active and informed participation in the democratic process.

Furthermore, the group advocated stronger collaboration with civil society organizations to enhance election monitoring, transparency, and accountability.

It emphasized the need for measures that would protect voters from intimidation and violence, ensuring that every Nigerian can exercise their electoral rights freely and safely.

On legislative reforms, CONYL urged Professor Amupitan to champion continuous improvements to electoral laws to reflect emerging democratic realities and ensure inclusivity and fairness.

“As you embark on this new journey at the helm of INEC, we implore you not to compromise the trust and confidence reposed in you to serve the Nigerian people faithfully. The eyes of the nation are upon you,” the statement concluded.

The group reaffirmed its readiness to work with INEC to build a more transparent, credible, and inclusive electoral process in Nigeria.