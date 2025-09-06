CONYL Demands Impeachment, Resignation Of Govs Tampering LG Allocations

In light of the ongoing misappropriation of Local Government allocations by state governors, the Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL) has demanded impeachment or resignation of any governor found guilty of tampering with Local Government funds.

The umbrella body of youth groups of the six geopolitical zones also called for a constitutional amendment that would empower INEC to conduct Local Government elections as a way of curbing the breach.

According to a statement issued by the President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, berated the prevalence of corruption and mismanagement at the State level, which it described as a direct affront to the principle of local governance.

CONYL noted that LG allocation is intended to empower communities and foster development, but the misappropriation of LG funds “is not merely an administrative issue; it is a significant contributor to rampant insecurity, underdevelopment, hunger, and unemployment across the country.”

The statement reads, “Our citizens deserve better, and it is unacceptable that the livelihoods of so many are jeopardised by the greed and malpractice of a few.

“To ensure the proper management of Local Government allocations, the Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL) advocates for a constitutional amendment mandating that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) oversee all Local Government elections.

“A transparent and credible election process is essential to curtail malfeasance in the Local Government system. By empowering INEC to conduct these elections, we can enhance the integrity of local governance and ensure that elected officials are held accountable to their constituents.”

The youth group called on civil society organisations, grassroots movements, and citizens to join in demanding accountability from State governors.

“We urge lawmakers to take immediate action to draft and pass necessary legislation aimed at safeguarding Local Government resources.

“The power of the people must not be undermined by the greed of elected officials. Both citizens and government officials must recognise the vital role of Local Government in our democracy. Those who misappropriate funds meant for community development should face severe consequences, including impeachment or resignation.”