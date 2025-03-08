CONYL Condemns Abduction Of Seven Kaduna

Share

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL) has condemned the abduction of seven people, including women and children in Anchuna village, Ikulu Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State by gunmen.

The Youth body, which is the umbrella body of all the youth groups drawn across the six geopolitical zones, made this condemnation in a statement signed on Saturday by its President General, Goodluck Ibem.

Speaking on the attack, which took place on Wednesday night, being 5th March 2025, Ibem described the attack on innocent children, women and other citizens as senseless in all sense of the word and condemning it in its entirety.

Part of the statement reads: “We appeal to the attackers to release the women, children and others abducted to reunite with their families. We implore the attackers to reconsider the pain they are inflicting on these vulnerable individuals.

“These women, children, and innocent people are not to blame for any situation, and they deserve to be reunited with their families.

“Their actions have caused immeasurable emotional, mental, and physical harm, and we urge them to release them.

“We appeal to their humanity and urge them to recognize that taking innocent lives or holding them captive is never the right path to resolving any issue.

“Let compassion and empathy guide their decision to release these hostages, as it would not only be a powerful gesture of goodwill but also pave the way for peaceful dialogue and resolution.

“We commend and appreciate our security forces for the good work they have been doing to keep Nigerians safe. We will never take their sacrifices for granted.

“he Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Gwabin Musa and his team have been doing a great job to maintain peace and security in the entire nation. We urge them to keep up the good work.

“We suggest that it is time for active community engagement in the business of security.

“Building stronger relationships between the government, local communities, the youths and security forces can foster trust and cooperation.

“Encouraging local communities to report suspicious activities and be vigilant can help prevent future incidents.

“There should be a more robust security presence in areas vulnerable to attacks, including increasing patrols, installing surveillance systems, and ensuring that law enforcement is equipped to handle such situations swiftly and effectively.

“We advise the government to also address root causes of insecurity. It is important to address the underlying issues, such as poverty and lack of education, which may drive some individuals to resort to violent acts.

“The government should focus on creating opportunities for the youths and disadvantaged communities to engage in productive activities.

“The government should consider opening channels for dialogue with groups involved in such attacks.

“Peaceful negotiations can often yield better results, and creating avenues for discussion could help in resolving underlying issues peacefully.”

