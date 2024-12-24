CONYL Commiserates With Tinubu, Families Of Abuja, Anambra Stampede Victims

Share

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders, CONYL, the umbrella body of all the youth groups drawn across the six geopolitical zones has sympathised with President Bola Tinubu, the Ministry of Women Affairs, and the families of the Abuja and Anambra stampede victims.

President General of the group, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, in a statement said the death of Nigerians, who were mostly women and children in Maitama and Okija palliative sharing stampedes, was a loss to many.

CONYL also described the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman a round peg in a round hole for repositioning the ministry within the short time of her stay in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“In just a few months in office, the Minister has shown that she came fully prepared to serve humanity which is evident in the transformative approaches being deployed in handling issues that relate to the well-being of women, children, and the aged.

“Recent developments and results so far have shown that the Ministry of Women Affairs is living up to her bidding of taking care of Gender and Children issues. Issues affecting Persons with Disabilities and the Aged are handled with utmost care and seriousness. The ministry has lived up to its expectations both at the National and International levels.

“Under the present leadership of Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman, the ministry has activated programmes that have helped to build a Nigerian Society that guarantees equal access to social, economic and wealth creation opportunities to all Nigerians, irrespective of gender or tribe,” Ibem said.

