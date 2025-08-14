CONYL Calls For Justice, Transparency At AMCOW

…Threatens to stage 1m man protest

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL), has expressed deep concern over the alarming developments within the African Ministers Council on Water (AMCOW) under the current Executive Secretary, Dr. Rashid Mbaziira, from Uganda.

CONYL made this expression in a statement jointly signed in Abuja on Thursday by Comrade Goodluck Ibem, President General; Comrade Adeyemo Adewale, Publicity Secretary; Comrade Junaid Abubakar, Secretary and Comrade Iniobong Sampson.

The statement noted that recent reports indicated a series of unlawful dismissals, preferential hiring, and unethical practices that have not only threatened the integrity of AMCOW but have also jeopardised the livelihoods and rights of dedicated staff members.

The statement reads: “In the first nine months of Dr. Mbaziira’s tenure, three Nigerian employees—Jennifer Mbama, Kichime Bawa, and Prof. Moshood Tijani—were dismissed without due process.

“These unjustifiable actions are not only damaging to the individuals involved but also detrimental to the overall operation and reputation of AMCOW. Furthermore, some of these staff members are owed several entitlements, including unpaid salaries, highlighting a troubling disregard for employee welfare as enshrined in the International Labour Laws and AMCOW’s Staff Regulations and Rules.

“Considering the current economic situation in the country and the sufferings undergone by these affected international civil servants, the Coalition demands the immediate payment of all these benefits. We further demand the redress of these gruesome decisions of Dr Mbaziira as it is imperative that AMCOW upholds the principles of fairness and justice to ensure a healthy work environment.

“We are concerned about the Executive Secretary’s undiplomatic behaviour toward his host country, despite being a Ugandan well accommodated by the Nigerian Government with befitting housing and other official entitlements. Also, troubling is the favouritism bestowed on his friends whom he had used to replace those whose contracts he wrongfully terminated.

“We are aware that significant functions entrusted to AMCOW by the continent, such as the African Groundwater Programme and the African Sanitation Policy Guidelines, have been halted. The Knowledge Management efforts of AMCOW and the most recent Africa’s Voice on Water magazine, which amplifies the continent’s water initiatives, have also stopped since he dismissed those in charge. These raise significant questions about governance and transparency in the organisation.

“Additionally, the unethical conduct of Dr. Rashid’s allies is concerning. Some are reported to have misused travel opportunities-staying if he would never tolerate with anyone else. Some, despite being part of senior management who should be well behaved, use the office ATM card for personal expenditures.

CONYL claimed that the Executive Secretary himself violated AMCOW’s policy against employing multiple senior staff from the same country while the host country has no one in the senior cadre, regretting that such practices undermined the organisation’s credibility and effectiveness.

“Given the dire situation, including the loss of financial partnerships, with no project in the pipeline and key professional staff eliminated, we urge AMCOW to immediately advertise the position of the Executive Secretary.

“With Dr. Mbaziira’s contract set to expire on November 8, 2025, it is crucial that a qualified Nigerian candidate be considered to ensure that this great organisation is restored back to its strength and vitality for a future that ensures representation and diversity within its leadership,” CONYL stated.

The group warned further that, “if the organisation fails to do the right thing, we will have no other option than to stage a one million man protest against AMCOW and we will not stop until all the concerns are duly addressed.

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders called on all stakeholders, including partner organisations and member states, to join in addressing these issues and to advocate for a transparent and fair recruitment process for the Executive Secretary position.

“Together, we can restore integrity and purpose to AMCOW and ensure it fulfils its mission of advancing water security in Africa,” CONYL stated