CONYL Backs Senator Kalu On Drug Test For Pilots

…Urges NCAA, NDLEA to act fast

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL) has expressed its support for Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s recent statement in the Senate on the issue of pilots using hard drugs before flying aircraft.

CONYL expressed its support for Kalu in a statement jointly signed in Abuja on Saturday by Comrade Goodluck Ibem, President General, Comrade Adeyemo Adewale, Publicity Secretary, Comrade Junaid Abubakar, Secretary General and Comrade Iniobong Sampson, PRO.

The statement reads: “We commend Senator Kalu for bringing this critical issue to light and acknowledge the urgent need for our aviation regulatory bodies, particularly the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), to take decisive action.

“Senator Kalu, a major stakeholder in the aviation sector and owner of an airline, spoke with deep knowledge of the system. His claim is not baseless. There have been cases— including one where a pilot overshot the runway, and subsequent medical tests on the pilot revealed the presence of hard drugs in his system. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of inadequate oversight in pilot medical testing.

“We echo Senator Kalu’s bold statement that the NCAA and relevant aviation authorities must enhance their protocols for ensuring that pilots are fit to fly. Regular and rigorous medical testing is imperative to safeguard the lives of both passengers and crew, and to uphold the integrity of our aviation sector.

“In addition, we call upon the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to deploy its medical team to assist in this critical area. Collaborative efforts between the NDLEA and aviation authorities can significantly contribute to monitoring and preventing drug use among pilots, thereby enhancing air safety across Nigeria.

“The safety of our citizens should always be the paramount priority. We urge the NCAA and all relevant stakeholders to heed Senator Kalu’s call and implement comprehensive measures that will not only protect lives but also restore public confidence in our aviation industry.

“We believe that by working together, we can prevent future tragedies and ensure that those responsible for flying our aircraft are thoroughly vetted and free from substances that could impair their judgment.

“We must act now—our lives depend on it. Aviation safety is a matter of national importance. Lives are at stake, and no excuse for negligence is acceptable.”