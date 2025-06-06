CONYL Backs CDS’s Advocacy For Enhanced National Security Measures

Share

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders, CONYL, has expressed full support for the urgent call made by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, for the fencing of Nigeria’s borders as a critical step towards curbing the movement of terrorists and mitigating transborder crimes.

CONYL, which is the umbrella body of youth groups drawn across the six geopolitical zones, expressed its support for the CDS’s position in a statement in Abuja yesterday by Goodluck Ibem, President General of CONYL.

The statement reads: “In light of the growing security challenges facing the nation, it is paramount that comprehensive measures are implemented to secure our borders and protect the integrity of our territorial space.

“In addition to border fencing, the establishment of a comprehensive database of Nigerian citizens and foreigners is imperative. “This database will enhance the government’s capability to track, monitor, and apprehend individuals engaged in criminal activities within our borders.

“By creating a systematic approach to citizen and foreigner registration, the government will be better equipped to respond to security threats promptly.

“Securing our borders is not just a matter of maintaining national integrity; it is a matter of protecting the lives of our citizens. “We must act decisively and invest in the resources needed to implement these strategies.”

