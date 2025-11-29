Convoy Attack: Ngige Recounts Ordeal As Obi Visits Former Minister

A former Governor of Anambra State and the immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has given a detailed account of the attack on his convoy by some yet to be identified gunmen who eventually killed some of his security personnel.

According to the former minister, the unfortunate incident occurred while his aides were returning from errands when they were ambushed around Umuoji by gunmen dressed in police and military uniforms.

Senator Ngige said the attackers pursued the convoy, shot at them, killed a woman, and wounded his police orderly before dispossessing him of his rifle and uniforms.

He stated this when he played host to the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi in his country home in Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area.

Commenting on the incident, Obi who came to commensurate with Sena- tor Ngige condemned the attack and also described it as shocking and unacceptable.

Obi described the killing of a woman who was at the scene of the incident as a “painful reminder of the needless bloodshed our people continue to endure.”