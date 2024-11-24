Convoke National Prayer To End Nigeria’s Woes – Cleric

Share

The General Overseer of God’s Anointed And Blessed Church International, Pastor Toye Ebijomore, has identified national prayer as the panacea to the malaise of insecurity and economic challenges facing the country.

Evijomore urged President Bola Tinubu to urgently convene a national prayer meeting urgently to give lasting solutions to the challenges facing the country.

The cleric who had earlier written a letter to President Tinubu insisted that President Tinubu must adhere to God’s directive on the national prayer meeting.

He consequently distanced himself from the National Prayer Forum (NPF), which had invited the wife of the President, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, and National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to hold Muslim and Christian sections respectively.

Addressing a press conference in Akure, the Ondo State capital, the cleric said, “We were earnestly hoping for Mr President to call on me, and hear the directives for the prayer, and the further part of the message which the Lord instructed me to only unveil confidentially to him for the lasting solution to our numerous problems, but we unfortunately learned that another group is organizing a national prayer initiative without involving me, despite the Lord revealing the revelation to me.

“While we are sincerely not against an idea or initiative of anyone or groups to organize national events for the peace and unity of our dear nation, our great concern is that the Lord’s message for Mr President to convoke the national prayer ought to be observed with all diligence to the Lord’s given directives through His sent messenger, and it should not be run as an idea or initiative of whatever kind that will only be a vain thing before Him.”

Ebijomore, who informed that many Nigerians, including himself and religious bodies, are truly praying for Nigeria as the holy bible enjoins them to do, noted that “this National Prayer is a special demand of the Lord from Mr. President to convoke it for the good of our nation.”

His words: “In this connection, some key aspects to consider when organizing the National Prayer would include: Unity and Inclusivity: Ensuring that all Nigerians, regardless of their faith or background, feel welcome and included in the prayer assignment.

Sincere Intentions: Ensuring that the prayer is conducted with genuine intentions, seeking divine guidance and blessings for our nation. Faithful Adherence: Ensuring that the prayer adheres to the Lord’s directives, as revealed to me, to maximize its impact.

“I am very confident in the Lord that by working together and following the Lord’s guidance, we would overcome our challenges and build a brighter future for Nigeria.

“Towards this end, we only need sincerity, humility, and courage to defeat every force against this godly mission for a lasting solution to our numerous problems.

“Every sincere mind knows that if a home was passing through some difficult situations without a solution from the ideas of everyone and God shows a dream to a child in the house for a lasting solution to the problems, the child ought to be allowed to tell the dream and the instructions be duly followed.

“Let me thereby avow with all humility that all hands needed to be on the deck to ensure that the Lord’s message and directives through me for this National Prayer are duly observed.

“Dear President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and my fellow Nigerians, this is the time for a lasting solution to Nigeria’s problems of famine, hardship, poverty, corruption, insecurity, regional agitations, and all the likes; if the message of the Lord through me is hearkened to, and especially that, one of the Lord’s directives therein will naturally make the lips of every Nigerian to pronounce blessing upon Nigeria at every moment in all days.

“Therefore, I respectfully and faithfully pray that it should please our beloved President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to contact me directly or through his confidential aide to receive the Lord’s directives and the remainder of the message, which holds the solution to Nigeria’s challenges.”

Share

Please follow and like us: