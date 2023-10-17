Convocation: UNILORIN Condemns Action Of Some Ex-Students

The management of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has condemned the planned protest by a group of former students of the institution

over convocation items, they are expected to have.

The management said they were particularly miffed that a few misguided individuals had taken to social media and were behind the unpopular protest for whatever primordial and selfish reasons, while a large number of the graduands have already paid for the items and Convocation.

Reacting to a social medium report on the issue, in a statement by the Director of Corporate Affairs of the University, Mr Kunle Akogun, the Management said: “These are their personal effects and necessary commemoratory mementoes for the successful completion of their programmes in the University?

“It is rather unfortunate that the generation of the concerned graduands, instead of demonstrating knowledge of the prevailing economic reality in the country and appreciating the good disposition of the University management in arriving at this rate, which is the lowest possible, chose to toe this untidy path. This action is rather misguided.”

According to the statement, the rates attached to the items are the least and indeed the lowest available in the light of the economic realities of the country, saying it is not in the character of the University to exploit.

“The University has always been very considerate in fixing its charges, which remain the cheapest among public universities in the country.

“The University reserves the right to determine what materials are necessary and at the most reasonable rates for its students or graduands.

“Our graduands, are worthy in character and learning, and would always live above board with the display of sound knowledge of the prevailing economic situation in the country,” the statement explained.