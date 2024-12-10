Convocation: KWASU To Turn Out 6,374 Graduates, 71 First Class

Share

…As VC lauds TETFUND’s interventions in KWASU

Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, is set to turn out a total of 71 First Class graduates among the 6,374 first-degree graduating students during its 12th convocation ceremony scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Briefing journalists on Tuesday at the unveiling of the programmes for the 12th convocation ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of KWASU, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, added that 1,828 bagged Second Class Upper Division, 3,501 had Second Class Lower Division, while 974 got Third Class in the 2023/2024 academic session.

The Vice-Chancellor also said that a total of 6,891 graduated with postgraduate degrees for the 2023/2024 academic session, adding that 49 bagged PhD, while 468 had Masters degrees.

The KWASU boss also said that management planned to tackle the institution’s accommodation challenge among its students by building more hostel facilities inside the university campus, adding that the transportation challenge had remained because many students live outside the campus.

“We have recently completed a l04-bed space hostel and the Chairman of KWASU’s Governing Council, Professor Abdulganiyu Ambali, OON, will commission the building this Thursday.

“KWASU has also partnered with investors to realise the Students’ Smart City hostel project which will deliver 25,000 bed spaces in the first phase. Currently, work is ongoing to deliver at first, 8,700 bed spaces within the next few months.

“As a university desirous of producing total graduates, one of our goals is to secure more accommodation facilities on the campus for our students. This is one way we can ensure our students have access to all-round university culture.

“The inadequate on-campus hostel facility was another of the challenges listed last year, but we have explored private partnerships to solve this. We hope more private organisations will partner with us to drive the research and infrastructure components of this great institution”, he said.

Professor Luqman said that the University has been in the news for her strides in the electric vehicle conversion and, lately, the hybrid CNG conversion.

He said: “As an entrepreneurial and community development university that also advocates sustainable environments, KWASU considers these achievements as contributing to cleaner environments for all, with the added benefit of boosting the economic growth of the institution and society in general.”

The VC also commended the Kwara State Government for committing funds to complete the Osi and Ilesha-Baruba campuses of the University, saying that the campuses have lecture halls, classrooms, laboratories, and offices among other amenities that will ensure that the campuses are fully functional.

He reiterated that the management of the institution would not condone indiscipline and internet fraud among its students, saying that any students found in such untoward behaviour had always been shown the way out of the institution.

Lauding TETFUND’s interventions in higher institutions of learning across the country, the VC opined that it would be disastrous for the education sector to scrape it, adding that KWASU had benefited immensely from its various intervention projects, which, according to him, had greatly improved the infrastructural development of his institution.

He added: “The TETFUND has been a huge blessing not only to the federal institutions but also a ray of hope for state-owned institutions.”

Share

Please follow and like us: