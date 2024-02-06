Convocation: FUOYE VC Advocates Security Technology To End Kidnapping, Crime In Nigeria

…as University Graduates 6,563

In view of the series of kidnappings, assaults and other forms of Insecurity bedevilling the country, especially in recent times with the killings of two traditional rulers last week and the abduction of school children in Ekiti state, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, FUOYE, Professor Abayomi Fasina has advocated the detection of technological apparatus that will enable the conquer of kidnapping and other security challenges in the country.

Prof. Fasina who lamented the recent killings and abduction in the state said “President Bola Tinubu is working, he met a lot of things on ground, I don’t know why we should be talking of kidnapping in an Agrarian state, we are complaining, but not be able to find a solution, we have neglected so many things and how to develop our environment.

The vice Chancellor spoke on Monday at the press conference heralding one week of activities lined up for the convocation ceremony of the institution.

Fasina explained that the activities come up between Monday, February 5th-Sunday February 11th stating 6,563 students would graduate from the institution.

The breakdown of the graduands according to Fasina is: “114 students with first class,2,762, second class upper, 2,793, second class lower while 688 students bagged third class.”

The vice chancellor added that “at post-graduate school,36 students would bag PHD,163 with Masters Degree while 7 would receive Post Graduate Diploma, PGD”

Professor Fashina further stated that “ The Registrar of Joint Admission Matriculation Board, JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede would give the convocation lecture.

“Three personalities who would receive Honorary Causa are the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele with a Doctorate of Public Law, Senator Solomon Adeola representing Ogun West Senatorial District would be honoured with Doctorate of Accounting while member House of Representatives and Chairman House of Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi would receive Doctorate of Political Science”

The vice chancellor declared that the institution would give automatic employment to some of the students who bagged first class, by picking them from different departments.

Fashina explained that since he came on board three years ago, he has been able to use the resources to develop what he met on ground.

“the establishment of the College of Medicine is what I call my greatest achievement, the first set of medical students have been admitted, and we have been able to build 30 classrooms in the last three years, 10 per year, people should be able to add value for the benefit of the society, we have achieved 20 points agenda.

‘in 2012, the institution had 5 faculties but today there are 14 faculties, there used to be 5 Directorates, it has now been increased to 30 Directorates, while the school had 40 departments which have now increased to 74 departments”

Fasina also stated that FUOYE is the 4th most subscribed university in the country adding that the university occupied 1.045 hectares of land.

The Professor of Soil Science expressed optimism about a better Nigeria with an urge for the people to engage in productive things for economic prosperity and the safety of lives and properties.