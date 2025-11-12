Convocation: Baze University Graduates First Set Of PhD Students

…Honours Senegalese President

Baze University has graduated its first set of doctoral students during its 12th Convocation Ceremony.

The event also featured the conferment of an honorary Doctorate Degree in Political Science (Honoris Causa) on the President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, in recognition of his exemplary leadership and contribution to the advancement of education and democracy in Africa.

President Faye, who was represented by the Senegalese Ambassador to Nigeria, Nicolas Auguste Nyouky, expressed gratitude for the recognition and commended the university for its role in promoting quality education and cross-border academic collaboration on the continent.

In her convocation address, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Jamila Shu’ara, described the graduating students as ambassadors of integrity, creativity and excellence who had faced challenges, embraced learning, and demonstrated discipline and character in line with the university’s values.

She congratulated the graduates and urged them to remain resourceful, committed and honest in all their pursuits, adding that the certificates they had earned would open doors of opportunity both within and outside Nigeria.

This year’s ceremony produced a total of 972 graduates, comprising 647 undergraduates, 33 Postgraduate Diploma recipients, 276 Master’s degree holders and 16 doctoral graduates, marking the first time the institution would be awarding PhD degrees since its establishment.

Among those recognised for outstanding academic achievement were Simon Efosa Ebhojaiye, who graduated with an LL.M. in Law, and Loveth Abiere Ugele, who obtained an M.Sc. in International Relations and Diplomacy, both of whom emerged as Best Overall Graduating Students in the postgraduate category.

The occasion also witnessed the naming of the university’s School of Postgraduate Studies after the President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, who delivered the commencement address.

President Bio commended Baze University for its commitment to academic excellence and for nurturing a new generation of leaders and innovators across Africa.

Baze University continues to consolidate its reputation as one of Nigeria’s most respected private institutions and a centre of research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The university offers a wide range of postgraduate courses, including LL.M Law; M.Eng Civil, Computer, Electrical and Electronics, Mechanical, and Petroleum and Gas Engineering; M.Sc Accounting; M.Sc Animal and Environmental Science; M.Sc Architecture; M.Sc Chemistry; M.Sc Civil Engineering; M.Sc Clinical Psychology; M.Sc Computer Science; M.Sc Developmental Psychology; M.Sc Economics; M.Sc International Relations and Diplomacy; M.Sc Management; M.Sc Mass Communication; M.Sc Microbiology; M.Sc Parasitology; M.Sc Public Administration; M.Sc Quantity Surveying (Project Management); M.Sc Security, Leadership and Society; M.Sc Sociology; and the Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Postgraduate Diploma programmes are offered in Mass Communication, Accounting, Chemistry, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Economics, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, International Relations and Diplomacy, Law, Management, Mechanical Engineering, Microbiology, Petroleum and Gas Engineering, Psychology, Public Administration, and Sociology and Anthropology. Doctoral programmes available include PhD Accounting, Architecture, Biology, Chemistry, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Economics, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, International Relations and Diplomacy, Law, Management, Mass Communication, Mechanical Engineering, Microbiology, Petroleum and Gas Engineering, Psychology, Public Administration, Quantity Surveying, and Sociology and Anthropology.

The Vice-Chancellor highlighted the university’s robust complement of staff drawn from all parts of Nigeria and the diaspora, noting that Baze University blends industry expertise with academic excellence.

The Faculty of Law, she said, has fourteen professorial-level staff, including four Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), while the Department of International Relations and Diplomacy counts among its staff three Ambassadors, two retired Army Generals and several former Federal Permanent Secretaries.

The College of Medicine and Health Sciences, she added, is staffed by experienced clinicians and consultants who contribute to both teaching and professional practice.

Since its establishment, Baze University has graduated over 3,900 students, excluding the 2025 cohort, and currently has over 4,200 registered students.

The university operates ten faculties, including Law, Management and Social Sciences, Environmental Sciences, Computing and IT, Engineering, and the College of Medicine and Health Sciences.

It has secured full accreditation from the National Universities Commission and nine professional regulatory bodies covering disciplines such as Engineering, Law, Medicine, Nursing, Architecture, Radiography, and Estate Management.

Students from the Faculty of Environmental Sciences were also recognised for their role in the design and construction of the Baze University Hospital and its laboratories, as well as their ongoing work in the development of the School of Postgraduate Studies.

The Vice-Chancellor concluded by reaffirming the university’s commitment to academic excellence, research, and character formation, noting that the graduation of the first set of PhD students is a clear demonstration of Baze University’s promise to ensure the timely completion of programmes and the production of graduates who will contribute meaningfully to national and global development.