Convocation: 71 KWASU Students Bag First Class

Share

Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, is set to turn out a total of 71 First Class graduates among the 6,374 first degree graduating students during its 12th convocation ceremony scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Briefing journalists yesterday at the unveiling of the programmes for the 12th convocation ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of KWASU, Professor ShaykhLuqman Jimoh, said 1,828 bagged Second Class Upper Division, 3,501 had Second Class Lower Division, while 974 got Third Class in the 2023/2024 academic session.

The Vice Chancellor also said a total of 6,891 graduated with postgraduate degrees for 2023/2024 academic session, adding that 49 bagged PhD, while 468 had Masters degrees.

He also revealed that management planned to tackle the institution’s accommodation challenge among its students by building more hostel facilities inside the university campus.

He added that the transportation challenge had remained because many students live outside the campus. Jimoh said: “We have recently completed a l04- bedspace hostel and the Chairman of KWASU’s Governing Council, Professor Abdulganiyu Ambali, OON, will commission the building this Thursday.”

Share

Please follow and like us: