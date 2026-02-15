Convicts’ Prison Plot Crumbles As NDLEA Seizes London-Bound Cocaine

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has foiled a daring attempt by a serving convict to smuggle cocaine out of Lagos to London, intercepting the illicit consignment at the export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed that the aborted shipment was masterminded by convicted drug trafficker Olashupo Michael Oladimeji, who is currently serving a five-year jail term at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

Oladimeji was convicted in 2025 by a Federal High Court in Lagos for attempting to export 17.90 kilograms of cocaine under charge number FHC/L/925C/2025. Despite being behind bars, he allegedly coordinated a fresh attempt to move 1.10 kilograms of cocaine concealed in processed cassava granules, commonly known as garri.

The drugs were discovered during routine export checks and were packaged inside a carton intended for shipment on a Virgin Atlantic flight to London.

NDLEA operatives arrested Adedeji Yusuf Gbolahan, identified as a staff member of Oladimeji’s company, Dimeji Express Logistics, who presented the consignment for export. Preliminary investigations revealed that the convict allegedly instructed Yusuf to collect the package from a location in Oshodi and facilitate its shipment overseas.

Babafemi stated that the latest interception demonstrates the agency’s vigilance in tracking and dismantling drug trafficking networks, including those orchestrated from correctional facilities.

In a related development, NDLEA operatives also thwarted another export attempt involving 1.70 kilograms of skunk hidden inside five jerry cans. The consignment, presented by cargo agent Mustapha Quddus Opeyemi, led to the arrest of 44-year-old estate surveyor Adelaja Taiwo Adetayo in the Ahmadiyya area of Lagos after it was intercepted at the airport’s export shed on February 9.

Chairman of the agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), commended officers across various commands, including MMIA, MAKIA, NAIA, and state commands in Lagos, Edo, Kwara, the FCT, and Oyo for their professionalism and sustained efforts in combating drug trafficking.

He urged operatives nationwide to remain resolute in balancing drug supply reduction with demand reduction strategies as the agency intensifies its crackdown on narcotics networks.

The latest bust demonstrates NDLEA’s resolve to protect Nigeria’s borders and airspace from illicit drug flows, even when criminal operations are coordinated from within prison walls.