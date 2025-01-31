Convicted Kidnap Kingpin, Evans, Pleads For Mercy, Pledges To Dissuade Youths From Crime

Share

Convicted kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, once feared as a terror, has claimed to be a changed man.

His lawyer, Chief Emefo Etudo, told a High Court of Lagos State, Ikeja, presided over by Justice Adenike Coker that Evans has repented from his criminal past and is seeking mercy from the state government.

Etudo revealed that Evans, who pleaded not guilty to an amended fivecount charge of murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, has applied for a plea bargain.

He expressed the hope that the government would consider granting him leniency. “Our focus in this matter is the plea bargain, which we have submitted to the state government.

“My client is now a reformed individual. He was once consumed by crime, but he has turned a new leaf. “He is currently a 200-level student at the National Open University, excelling academically with an A1 in all his NECO subjects while in prison.

“This was made possible through a scholarship granted by the Federal Government,” Etudo stated. As part of his rehabilitation, Evans has also expressed willingness to serve as an ambassador against crime.

