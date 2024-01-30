Converting waste to wealth for survival

Waste to wealth

The Wupa Waste Dumpsite is located in the Wupa District of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Abuja. It houses both the Central Solid Waste dumpsite and the Liquid Waste treatment plants. The Central Dumpsite is where all the refuse collected from different parts of the FCT are dumped, while the liquid treatment plant , receives tonnes of liquid waste from various sewage lines running through the city. About 200 metres to the precincts of this massive reservoir of solid waste, an irregular visitor to the place, will either make a detour or quickly take some precautionary measures to reduce the impact of unpleasant stench oozing out from the place. What is apparently strange is that people, old and young, practically live and survive in this odd place. One dumbfounding sight at the place, is the number of scavengers, mostly teenagers who rummage through the refuses in search of recyclable items without any form of personal protective equipments. Another situation that could choke life out of any asthmatic patient there, is the thick, black smoke from the burning heaps of refuse which consistently pollutes the air. Many of the scavengers who eke out a living from this rather dangerous environment, also appear homeless, and may be sleeping on some of the makeshift shelters erected around the vicinity.

Economic activities

For someone like Sikiru Musa, a petty trader from Kano, the odour from the decomposing heaps of refuse, is an occupational hazard which he can’t avoid. Musa who disclosed that he has been a regular visitor to the dump site in the last eight (8 ) years, noted that the dirty environment means nothing to him, in the face of daunting economic challenges. According to him, he buys used plastic materials and other items which he moves to Kano and resell to companies that recycle them. Shockingly, Musa demonstrated crass ignorance of the health implications of staying in such an environment. The young man, presumably in his early thirties, is blinded by the huge profits which he claimed comes from the waste business. “I come to buy some things from here, from Mai Bolas. I come from Kano State and I have been coming here for the past eight years. “Sometimes I cover my nose, but other times I don’t cover . The smell don’t worry me. I have small company in Kano state, where I sell my things and make profits,” he said.

Scavenging entrepreneur

A middle aged woman and petty trader, Marian Mohammed, who spoke to Inside Abuja at the dumpsite, didn’t hesitate to announce that she was not a beggar, but a proud business woman. The woman was sighted comfortably seated on the dirty heaps of refuse, taking her garri soaked in water, with swarm of flies contending for the meal. Mohammed, apparently the only trader that had conquered the stench to be there, provides the scavengers with items like satchet water, biscuits, garri, sugar, bread and soft drinks. She revealed that apart from selling these items to them, she also buys human hairs, clothes and other materials from the scavengers, which she in turn washes and resells to interested buyers. According to her, she makes up to N40,000 monthly from her transactions at the dump site, and does not mind the unpleasant odour around her business environment.

Senate c’ttee visits

In line with the demands of legislative oversight, the Senate Committee on FCT visited the Wupa Dump Site to see things for themselves. Members of the Senate Committee who made the trip, expressed shock that human activities were thriving in such a dirty, stinking environment. They felt it was bizarre to find a lot of human activities in an environment that appears fit for only vultures. Chairman of the Committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi who could not hide his surprise, quickly asked the officials of the FCT if those people working or patronising the dump site get any kind of immunisation to protect them from diseases. The answer that there was no such thing as protection, raised further curiosity in the legislators. Adeyemi noted that beside facilitating release of funds for the development of the dumpsite to meet international standards, the legislators will also consider options of public, private partnership for creating wealth from waste. He also canvassed the idea of finding a way to educate the scavengers on the health implications of staying on the dump site without any form of protection.