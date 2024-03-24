Convert Dollars To Naira To Help Nigeria Out Of Hardship, Oluwo Tells Nigerians

Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo, has called on Nigerians to exchange any dollars they may have in their possession for naira.

The Osun State monarch who made the plea urged Nigerians to show patriotism and attributed the country’s current exchange rate crisis to Nigerians’ hoarding of foreign currency.

In a statement released on Saturday by his spokesperson, Alli Ibraheem, the monarch also revealed that the availability of the dollar in the market will lower the exchange rate and eventually stop inflation, which is severely affecting Nigerians.

He advised them to be cautious of posterity, pointing out that the majority of wealthy Nigerians are guilty, and stated that dollar hoarders are among those who are impeding the economy.

Oba Akanbi, pleaded with them to donate the money they owned in order to save Nigeria.

The statement reads, “I am appealing to Nigerians most especially the wealthy individual hoarding dollars to demonstrate patriotism by selling and converting foreign currency in their possession to Naira.

“Dollar hoarders have created artificial scarcity, thus leading to high exchange rates and ultimately leading to inflation.

“Pumping the hoarded dollars in circulation will lubricate our economy and decimate the hardship on innocent masses.

“As I speak, I have emptied my dollar account. We can only get there if we are ready to sacrifice by jettisoning selfish economic policies capable of suffocating our survival.

“Nigerians are equally enjoined to patronise made-in-Nigeria products. I have taken that lead among the traditional rulers. I was the first Nigerian monarch to buy a made-in-Nigeria Innoson vehicle.

“My wears most especially the ‘Ofi’ are one hundred per cent made in Nigeria. With public enlightenment on the patronage of Nigerian goods, we can have a more prospering and friendly economy.”