‘Convergence Of Telecoms, Digital Banking Creates New Fraud Within Ecosystem’

The increasing integration of telecommunications services with fintech platforms and digital banking systems has created new vulnerabilities within Nigeria’s digital ecosystem, exposing millions of users to sophisticated fraud schemes that have resulted in staggering financial losses, industry experts have warned.

According to a new industry report by PricewaterhouseCoopers titled “AI’s Dual Role in Telecom Fraud”, Nigerians lost an estimated N12.5 billion to telecom-related financial crimes between 2019 and January 2023.

The report noted that as Nigeria’s digital economy expands, telecom networks have become central infrastructure for banking transactions, online payments and digital identity verification.

However, this convergence has expanded the opportunities available to fraudsters who target communication channels used for financial authentication.

Data from the Nigerian Communications Commission, quoted in the report, underscored the scale of the problem, with experts pointing to the deepening linkage between telecom services and digital banking as a critical risk factor.

The integration, while enabling seamless financial services, has created an expanded attack surface where criminals exploit the interconnectivity between mobile networks and banking platforms. Artificial intelligence is now emerging as a major factor reshaping the telecom fraud landscape.

The PwC report warned that criminals are increasingly using AI-powered tools to automate scams, personalise phishing messages and mimic legitimate communications from trusted institutions.

Unlike traditional scam messages that were often poorly written and easy to identify, generative AI can produce convincing messages that closely resemble official communications from banks, telecoms companies or government agencies.

These tools allow fraudsters to generate thousands of targeted messages within minutes, dramatically increasing the scale of potential attacks. AI technologies are also being used to refine long-standing telecom fraud techniques such as SIM swap attacks and SMS phishing.

In SIM swap fraud, criminals obtain personal information belonging to a victim and convince telecom operators to transfer the victim’s phone number to a new SIM card under the fraudster’s control. Once the number is hijacked, the attacker can intercept onetime passwords and security alerts used to access banking platforms and digital wallets.

The rise of AI-driven scams comes at a time when telecom fraud is already costing the industry billions of dollars worldwide. The report estimated that global telecom fraud losses reached about $38.95 billion, highlighting the scale of the challenge facing operators and regulators.

The findings align with insights from PwC’s Global Economic Crime Survey, which found that nearly two thirds of technology, media and telecommunications companies have experienced some form of fraud, with a significant proportion of these incidents being cyber-enabled.

Studies referenced in the report indicated that about 59 per cent of e-banking users in Nigeria have encountered scam attempts at some point while using digital financial services, underscoring the growing exposure among Nigerian users.

Telecommunications operators are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to strengthen fraud detection systems and improve network monitoring, leveraging AI-powered analytics tools to identify suspicious patterns in real time.

Industry stakeholders said stronger collaboration between telecom operators, financial institutions and regulators will be critical in addressing the growing threat as digital services become further intertwined.