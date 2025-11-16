Convention: Wike’s Expulsion Deepens PDP Crisis

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has further deepened the leadership crisis in the opposition party.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the PDP expelled Wike, the former Governor of Osun State, Ayo Fayose and several other high-ranking leaders over anti-party activities.

The decision was taken at the PDP’s 20th National Convention at the main bowl of the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

A motion for the expulsion was moved by the former National Vice Chairman of the party (South), Chief Olabode George, and seconded by the Bauchi PDP Chairman, Samaila Burga, before its eventual adoption by the party’s delegates.

However, the Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State, who chaired the National Organising Committee of the convention, and the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, dissociated themselves from Wike’s expulsion.

Fintiri, while delivering his speech at the convention ground, said the absence of INEC officials at the event also necessitated his withdrawal from the exercise.

“With the absence of INEC and the various litigations for and against this convention, it is not within my prerogative to continue with this exercise. I leave the convention delegates to decide,” Fintiri said.

The Adamawa governor, who further clarified his position in a statement shared on his verified X handle, described Wike’s expulsion as an action against the interest of the party and warned that it could plunge the PDP into an unending crisis.

Fintiri urged party members to work towards unity and the reconciliation of aggrieved members, noting that his position was informed by the desire for peace and stability within the party.

“I urge all stakeholders to work towards healing the divisions within the party and to strive for unity and cohesion. As a party man, I am committed to supporting efforts that promote peace, stability, and progress within the PDP,” he wrote.

The Plateau State governor, Mutfwang, also distanced himself from the disputed expulsion, arguing that the issue was neither discussed at the PDP Governors’ Forum nor at the party’s National Executive Council before it was presented.

He maintained that the proposal did not represent his position on the matter.

The governor’s stance was contained in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere.

Mutfwang further observed that expelling party leaders at such a critical time was not a strategic approach to addressing the internal challenges facing the PDP.

He reiterated the need for unity, dialogue, and collective effort in rebuilding and repositioning the party.

The PDP has been engulfed in crises in recent months, with factions loyal to Wike and Damagum clashing over control of the party’s structure.

This culminated in a bitter confrontation before the convention.

Ahead of the convention, former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, approached the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking justice after being denied the opportunity to purchase the PDP national chairmanship nomination form.

On Friday, Justice Peter Lifu ordered the party to suspend the convention.

He also restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission from supervising, monitoring, or recognising any convention conducted by the PDP that did not include Lamido as a contestant.

Justice Lifu held that evidence before the court showed that Lamido had been denied the opportunity to obtain a nomination form to contest for the position of National Chairman.

Recall that on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, Justice Lifu delivered a similar ruling restraining the PDP from holding the convention, which was intended to elect new national officers to lead the party.

Lamido, through his counsel, Jephthah Njikonye, SAN, had filed an ex parte motion seeking an interim injunction to halt the convention pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

In his ruling, Justice Lifu held that the plaintiff’s application had merit and consequently restrained the PDP from convening the event until the substantive matter before the court was resolved.

He noted that there was no reason to depart from an earlier ruling by Justice James Omotosho of the same court on October 31, 2025, which similarly halted the convention.

However, in a conflicting order, the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan on November 3 permitted the PDP to proceed with the convention.

Justice Ladiran Akintola, ruling on an ex parte application filed by an Oyo PDP member, Mr Folahan Adelabi, directed INEC to attend and monitor the convention for the election of new national officers.

The Damagum camp went ahead with the programme, claiming no knowledge of Justice Lifu’s Friday order.