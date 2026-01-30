Convention: Turaki-Led PDP To Appeal Court Judgement

Following Friday’s judgment delivered by the Federal High Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, nullifying the National Convention, the Taminu Turaki-led faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has declared its plan to appeal the judgment.

In a press statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, the Turaki-led faction assured members that the party remains legally intact.

The court ruled that granting the mandamus would result in “sitting on appeal” over judgments of courts of coordinate jurisdiction, a decision that the party described as “not unexpected.”

Reacting to the judgment, the party said it has instructed its lawyers to immediately file an appeal and take all necessary legal steps to advance its arguments and protect its position.

READ ALSO:

Despite the setback, the party stressed that the Kabiru Turaki-led faction, which emerged from the Ibadan Convention, remains legally intact and unshaken.

The party said it is awaiting the final pronouncement of the appellate courts, which it believes will uphold its position.

The statement urged members to remain calm and resolute, insisting there is “absolutely no cause for alarm.” The party also reiterated that the rebirth movement remains firmly on course.

The development comes amid ongoing disputes within the PDP over leadership and recognition of factions, with each side seeking legal validation of its legitimacy.

As the case progresses to the appellate court, party members and supporters will be closely watching for a definitive ruling that could shape the direction of the PDP ahead of upcoming political engagements.

“Notwithstanding this judgment, the Kabiru Turaki–led Peoples Democratic Party, which emerged from the Ibadan Convention, remains legally intact and unshaken, as we await the authoritative pronouncement of the appellate courts.

“We therefore urge our members to remain resolute and committed, as there is absolutely no cause for alarm. The rebirth movement remains firmly on course,” the statement added.