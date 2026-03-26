Convention: Turaki-Led PDP Backs Wike’s Caretaker Committee

The Taminu Turaki-led faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has publicly backed the National Caretaker Working Committee (NCWC), supported by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, amid a fresh reconciliation move.

Turaki, in a press statement issued on Wednesday, indicated that his faction had decided to pursue reconciliation with the caretaker leadership headed by Abdulrahman Mohammed, explaining that restoring peace within the party had become necessary.

However, Turak’s stance contradicts the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde’s recent comments over the past few days in Bauchi State.

While visiting Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Sunday, Makinde said he would remain in the PDP but ruled out working with the caretaker committee backed by Wike.

According to him, cooperating with that structure would amount to indirectly supporting the re-election of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a political objective he said he does not share.

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The Oyo governor repeated the position on Monday in Ibadan while meeting with his supporters. He maintained that although he would stay in the PDP, individuals seeking elective positions under his political camp could contest under another party.

He added that the alternative platform would be disclosed on April 18.

Despite the divisions, signals of reconciliation have begun to emerge within the party as Turaki stated that his camp was prepared to make concessions to help stabilise the PDP, a party once described as Africa’s largest political organisation.

Addressing reporters after a meeting of his supporters in Abuja, Turaki said discussions between different camps had already begun.

“I can unequivocally confirm that, as of today, leaders on both sides have broken the ice and are exploring various pathways towards a lasting resolution.”

He also urged party members nationwide to avoid actions that could escalate tensions.

“We urge our supporters across the board to immediately de-escalate high-tempered communications and actions, so as not to jeopardise the ongoing peace efforts.”

Turaki expressed optimism that the party could overcome its internal disagreements.

“We have hope and confidence that we can still work together. We have confidence that in life, there are times to fight and there are also times to make peace. But even when you choose to fight and go to war and win the war, you also need to win the peace.

“So, if you have a pathway to winning the peace without necessarily going to war, why not take peace and forgo the war?”

He also suggested that certain individuals were working against the unity of the party.

“Let me also add that we understand that in human life, every time something good is coming your way, there are people from unimaginable and unbelievable quarters—sometimes those you think are friends or family—who will be the first to rise and truncate those good things coming your way.

“I am not saying there are no good elements on both sides whose sole intention is to protect peace in this country. I am saying some people are fighting so that this party will go down.”

Turaki said those individuals had already been identified during ongoing consultations between both camps.

“From last night, these two elements have been identified and fleshed out in the discussions between the two sides.”

He added that his group was ready to prioritise peace in the interest of party members and supporters.

“We have chosen the path of peace in the overall interest of party members, particularly our teeming supporters who want PDP to remain an effective platform for the forthcoming elections.”

According to him, all court cases relating to the dispute would be withdrawn once an agreement is reached.

“As soon as we reach agreeable terms…. we will willingly withdraw all cases in court to give peace a chance.”

He emphasised that the group was open to compromise if it would help strengthen the party.

“On the issue of compromise, we are willing to bend as far as our necks and backs allow. We are ready to make all sorts of sacrifices in the overall interest of the party. PDP will not die.

“Everything possible will be done to make this reconciliation work because nothing is impossible. Issues such as attendance at the convention are among those to be discussed.

“Once these matters are deliberated upon, the parties and delegates will decide whether the convention needs to continue. These issues are on the table and will be considered carefully.”

Turaki also assured party members aspiring to elective positions that they would be accommodated in accordance with Article 6(2) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017). He further appreciated Nigerians who had continued to register through the party’s e-registration platform.

He said the National Working Committee also passed a vote of confidence in Governors Bala Mohammed and Seyi Makinde for their leadership during the party’s recent challenges.