Convention: PDP Suspends Two State Chairmen

The forum of State Chairmen of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended two members over alleged anti-party activities and attempts to sabotage the party’s forthcoming national convention.

The decision was reached at a meeting held on Tuesday at the party’s FCT secretariat in Abuja, under the chairmanship of Edward Percy Masha, acting secretary of the forum.

According to the party, the meeting deliberated on issues affecting the unity and stability of the party, the state of the opposition across the country, and preparations for the convention.

The forum also condemned what it described as the APC’s “undemocratic and desperate attempts” to pressure PDP governors, lawmakers, and other stakeholders into defecting.

The suspended officials are Austine Nwachukwu, chairman of Imo PDP, and Amah Abraham Nnana, Chairman of Abia PDP.

The forum accused the duo of colluding with “external forces” allegedly linked to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to disrupt preparations for the national convention scheduled for November 15–16.

In a communique issued after the meeting, the forum described their decision to seek a court injunction to stop the convention as “a betrayal of trust and collective resolve”.

The forum passed a vote of confidence in the national working committee (NWC), the PDP governors’ forum, and all statutory organs of the party.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to working with the party’s leadership to rebuild and reposition the PDP as a credible alternative ahead of the 2027 elections.

The PDP urged members to remain calm, united, and resolute in defending the party’s values “despite ongoing political distractions”.

The forum also announced the appointment of Aziegbemi, chairman of Edo PDP, as the new chairman of the forum.

The communique was signed by Tony Aziegbemi, Chairman of the forum, and Edward Percy Masha, its Secretary.