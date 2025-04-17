Convention: PDP Must Return To Winning Ways In 2027 – CP-PDP

Share

The Conference of Professionals in the People’s Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has called for only qualified and competent party members to aspire for positions in the forthcoming National Convention, as part of efforts to reposition the party for future electoral success.

In a statement issued after the group’s weekly meeting, the Protem National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, described the upcoming National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for May 27 and the early National Convention proposed for August as endorsed by PDP governors as critical steps toward restoring the party’s strength and electoral viability ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“This is especially important, as the leadership that emerges at the National Convention must possess the capacity to effectively confront the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and mobilize Nigerians for PDP’s victory in 2027,” the statement read.

The CP-PDP urged leaders and members of the party to set aside personal, sectional, and group interests, and instead work collectively to ensure the emergence of leadership committed to democratic ideals and good governance qualities it argued the nation has lacked under nearly a decade of APC rule.

Nwachukwu further disclosed that the CP-PDP has activated its internal consultative processes and pro-bono mobilization mechanisms aimed at engaging Nigerians from all walks of life across professional, business, political, social, and cultural circles in preparation for the convention.

“As a proactive platform, the CP-PDP has commenced consultations with members of the party to offer professional inputs that will help strengthen internal democracy and guarantee the emergence of visionary leadership at the convention,” he said.

He reaffirmed the group’s commitment to the unity, stability, and growth of the PDP, as well as its dedication to the deepening of democracy and the promotion of good governance in Nigeria.

Nwachukwu also commended PDP governors for providing leadership in the ongoing efforts to reposition the party, and for signaling the party’s openness to building alliances with other political parties, platforms, and patriotic Nigerians to form a formidable coalition capable of unseating the APC in 2027.

