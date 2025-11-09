Convention: PDP Faces Toughest Battle This Week

This is indeed, a decisive week for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the party counts down to its elective National Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State. Notwithstanding the Oyo State High Court, which last Monday, granted an interim order, directing the party to proceed with its National Convention scheduled to hold this weekend, hearing in the substantive case begins tomorrow.

Also on Thursday, Justice Peter Lifu of Federal High Court, Abuja, will rule on ex parte order by former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, seeking to stop the party from holding the convention, for allegedly denying him opportunity to contest the chairmanship position at the convention.

Justice A. L. Akintola of Oyo High Court had in his ruling following an ex-parte application filed by Folahan Adelabi against the PDP, its Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum; Chairman of the National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC); Governor Umaru Fintiri, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said the court finds merit in the claimant’s motion ex parte, “and is hereby ordered as prayed.”

He subsequently adjourned the hearing in the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction, to November 10. Justice James Omotosho of Federal High Court Abuja, had earlier in his judgement on October 31, stopped the convention and told INEC not to monitor it.

This followed a suit filed before the court by two PDP chapter Chairmen loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike.

A former PDP governor, who is a member of Wike’s faction, told this newspaper that some delegates would be denied the opportunity to participate in the convention, if the party was allowed to proceed, because PDP failed to conduct congresses in their states.

Said the former governor who pleaded anonymity: “Why should they plan a convention without delegates from Imo, Anambra and Ebonyi, in defiance to a court pronouncement? “Why should they print one form only per position and shared to those they like?

“I am equally worried what a hemorrhaging party is doing with impunity, same impunity that ruined the party! “We must erect a party based on foundations of equity, regard for rule of law and inclusivity!”

Although the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) has waded into the crisis, and set up a six-man committee to reconcile the warring members, the Wike camp has rebuffed the peace overtures.