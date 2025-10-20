Convention: PDP Crisis Deepens As Anyanwu Alleges Forgery, Petitions DSS, INEC, Police

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Anyanwu, has petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Police Force over an alleged forgery and cloning of his signature.

In three separate letters dated October 15, 2025, Anyanwu raised alarm over a letter purportedly addressed to INEC and bearing his “forged signature in relation to the PDP 2025 elective National Convention.

He said the letter, referenced PDP/DOM/GF.2/ Vol.1M/25-140 and dated August 25, 2025, was circulated to INEC without his knowledge or authorisation.

Anyanwu described the document as fake, saying it was “shocking” to discover that a version of his signature had been cloned and used on an official party communication. “Regrettably, the quoted letter was never signed, authorised or known to me. It is shocking to have a forged or cloned version of my signature on the letter,” he alerted.

Anyanwu urged the INEC Chairman, the DSS Director-General, and the Inspector-General of Police to investigate the matter and prosecute those responsible. “I therefore request that this criminal conduct by officers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their collaborators within INEC be investigated and the culprits prosecuted,” he added.

Each of the petitions, acknowledged by the respective agencies between October 15 and 16 included an excerpt of the alleged forged document as evidence. Anyanwu’s move comes amid growing internal tensions within the PDP ahead of its planned 2025 National Convention.

The National Secretary said the petitions were necessary to protect the integrity of the party and prevent the use of falsified documents in official dealings with electoral or security agencies. In March, the Supreme Court nullified the judgment which sacked Anyanwu as National Secretary of the PDP.

Umar Damagum, PDP National Chairman, later asked Anyanwu to resume as National Secretary, noting that the resolution to recognise him was a “difficult” one. Anyanwu is an ally of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.