Convention: PDP Begins Sales Of Nomination Form

…Upholds Zoning Formula

The faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has commenced the sale of nomination forms ahead of the party’s forthcoming National Convention.

The PDP faction made this disclosure on Monday, March 23, after its 107th National Executive Committee meeting held in Abuja, where preparations and timelines for the convention were reviewed.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the PDP National Convention is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 29 and Monday, 30.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting, the party urged aspirants seeking national offices to strictly follow its guidelines and timelines.

The communiqué was jointly signed by the Chairman of the PDP National Caretaker Working Committee, Abdulrahman Mohammed, and the committee’s Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu.

READ ALSO:

“NEC noted that the sale of nomination forms for the forthcoming national convention has commenced. All interested aspirants are advised to comply with the approved guidelines and timelines as issued by the party,” the communiqué stated.

The NEC also reaffirmed the party’s zoning formula for national elective offices, stressing that the distribution of positions would follow established arrangements aimed at maintaining regional balance.

According to the communiqué, “The zoning arrangement shall serve as the guiding framework for the forthcoming National Convention.”

Party leaders used the meeting to express readiness for the convention and directed various committees to ensure a smooth process under the theme, “A convention of inclusiveness, unity and renewal.”

The meeting took place amid a prolonged leadership dispute that has affected the party since November 2025.

Earlier, PDP governors had endorsed the Ibadan convention held on November 15, which produced Tanimu Turaki (SAN) and other members of the National Working Committee for a four-year tenure.

However, a faction loyal to Wike later set up a 13-member caretaker committee, appointing Mohammed as acting national chairman and Anyanwu as acting national secretary, among others, with a 60-day mandate.

Following its NEC meeting on Monday, the Wike-aligned faction declared that the party had regained stability as it prepares for the convention.

Speaking at the meeting, Mohammed told party leaders that recent state and zonal congresses had largely been successful, although he acknowledged that internal tensions still existed.

“We have made significant progress in stabilising our structures and restoring confidence in our party.

“There is no victor and no vanquished—only a shared commitment to rebuild, reposition, and strengthen our party,” Mohammed said.

He added that recent court rulings had been handled “with a spirit of reconciliation and inclusiveness,” urging party members to move beyond their divisions.

“Our party remains open to constructive engagement, dialogue, and reconciliation,” he said.

Mohammed described the forthcoming convention as “a critical milestone that will shape the future direction of our party.”

He also advised party members to avoid actions capable of worsening internal disagreements.

“As we approach the national convention, I urge all stakeholders to place the collective interest of the party above personal ambitions. The eyes of the nation are upon us,” he said.

The acting chairman also commended party figures who contributed to recent reconciliation efforts and organisational work, including former Abia State governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who chairs the convention planning committee.

Mohammed also praised Wike, describing him as a stabilising force within the party.

“His commitment to the ideals of the PDP, even in challenging times, stands as a testament to true leadership,” he said.

Despite the conciliatory tone, the NEC meeting highlighted the delicate task facing the party as it tries to reconcile competing interests ahead of the convention.

Mohammed maintained that the PDP remained “a formidable political force and a credible alternative for governance in Nigeria,” but emphasised that unity would be essential to sustaining that position.

“What is required of us at this moment is unity of purpose, clarity of vision, and commitment to the ideals that bind us together,” he said.

Also speaking at the NEC meeting, the Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Mao Ohuabunwa, described the moment as crucial for the party and urged members to act responsibly.

He commended party members for successfully conducting ward, local government, state and zonal congresses, describing them as evidence of the party’s commitment to democratic values.

Ohuabunwa also emphasised the significance of the ongoing electronic membership registration exercise.

“The ongoing electronic registration of members (e-registration) is a major step in the right direction. It reflects our commitment to modernisation, transparency, and credibility in the management of our Party.

“A credible membership register is the foundation of any serious political organisation. It strengthens internal democracy, enhances planning, and builds confidence among members and stakeholders.

“I, therefore, encourage all members across the federation to embrace this process and ensure its success,” he said.

On the zoning arrangement, Ohuabunwa urged party leaders to approach the recommendations with fairness and unity.

“I urge members of this distinguished committee to receive the recommendations of the zoning committee with an open mind, guided by equity, justice, and the overriding interest of unity.

“No arrangement is perfect, but what is most important is our collective willingness to accommodate one another for the greater good of the party,” he said.