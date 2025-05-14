Convention: Moshood Abiola Poly Alumni To Inaugurate Iconic Projects

Share

As part of efforts to reduce the accommodation challenges faced by students, the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta Alumni Association (MAPALUM) is set to inaugurate its Build, Operate, and Transfer (BoT) 1,250-capacity male and female hostels during its forthcoming Biennial Convention scheduled for Saturday, May 24.

In addition to the hostels, the association will also commission other landmark projects, including the newly completed Alumni Centre. Discussions around entrepreneurship and skills acquisition schemes for students, mentorship programmes, and related initiatives will also be concluded during the event.

The elective convention, which will take place at the Academic Planning Building Board Hall, Ojere Campus, Abeokuta, will feature delegates from within and outside Nigeria.

In a statement personally signed by the National President of the association, Mr. Ezekiel Obasanya, he noted that the convention and Annual General Meeting (AGM) will usher in a new set of National Executive Committee (NEC) members, to be elected by delegates from various local and international chapters.

“Delegates are expected from both local and international chapters, including Lagos, Abeokuta, Remo, the United Kingdom and Europe, as well as North America,” Obasanya stated.

Expected dignitaries at the convention include the Rector of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Architect (Dr.) Koyejo Jolaoso, who will deliver the keynote address, while the Chairman of the MAPOLY Governing Council, Professor Kamal Balogun, will serve as the Special Guest of Honour.

Executive Chairman of Surry Bee Petroleum Ltd, Hadj Adebisi Bada, will chair the event, while the Rector of D.S. Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Itori-Ewekoro, Ogun State, Dr. Goke Rauf, will present a paper titled: “Elevating MAPOLY’s Legacy through Alumni Partnership.”

The Royal Father of the Day is the Olota of Ota Kingdom, Oba (Prof.) Abdul-Kabir Adeyemi Obalanlege.

Other notable attendees include the Chairman, Committee for Distinguished Alumni (CODA) and Executive Director of Minds & Brains Ltd Media Independent, Mr. Olalekan Otun; Executive Chairman of SKP Services Ltd, Architect Samson Popoola; veteran broadcaster and former General Manager of NTA Katsina, Hadj Ayinde Soaga; Chairman of Abeokuta North Local Government Area, Mr. Lanre Oyegbola-Sodipo; Special Adviser to the Ogun State Governor on Youth Development, Olamide Lawal; Managing Director of Kabat Communication Ltd, Chief Tunde Odeyemi; Chief of Staff to the Chairman, National Quality Control (NQC), Mr. Bola Fashina; and Managing Director of 24/7 IMC Ltd, Segun Adewale, among others.

