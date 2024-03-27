Convention: LP Re-Elects Abure As National Chairman

The embattled National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Julius Abure has been re-elected unopposed for a second term in office by unanimous delegates during the national convention of the party which took place in Nnewi, Anambra State.

New Telegraph reports that the convention took place amid opposition from the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

The Chairman of the National Convention and Deputy Governor of Abia State, Mr Ikechukwu Emetu, declared Abure the winner during the party’s national convention.

Abure has been having a running battle with the NLC leadership led by Joe Ajaero.

The NLC has called for Abure’s resignation as party chairman and the immediate constitution of a caretaker transition committee to organise a legitimate and all-inclusive national convention for the party.