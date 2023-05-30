Convention: Four Battle For APGA National Chairmanship Position

The Anambra State capital, Akwa is alive as four candidates jostle for the position of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) this Wednesday at the National Convention of the party.

However, there is growing confusion over the number of aspirants that have so far obtained forms for Expression of Interest as a close source said some aspirants are yet to be issued with those forms.

When contacted non of the members of the Convention Committee offered to speak to our correspondence and non of the four aspirants was ready to confirm this development as most of the contestants are seen only on social media.

A breakdown of the four aspirants indicates Bar Sylvester Ezeokenwa who was the National Publicity Secretary of the party and is currently the Commissioner for Special Duties under the administration of Governor Charles Soludo.

Also is the former Anambra South Senatorial District Chairman Chief Titus Anigbogu who is one of the oldest members of the party dating back to 2002 as well as the outgoing Anambra State Chairman of the party, Chief Nobert Obi.

In the contest is also a former member of the Federal House of Representatives for Orumba North and South who lost the Anambra South Senatorial District primary election Chief Ben Nwankwo.

Apparently, the National Chairmanship position has been zoned to Anambra state for the third time a development that most party members from other states across the country appear not to be comfortable with.

But the Special Adviser to Soludo on Political matters Dr Alex Obiogbolu who was the state Congress Committee contended that it was a unanimous decision of the National Working Committee NWC and National Executive Committee NEC of the party.

Obiogbolu contended that the zoning of the position to Anambra state was not an imposition but was done after several consultations and brainstorming by the party leadership.

Obiogbolu however did not explain why some aspirants to the position were not issued with the Expression of Interest forms noting that it doesn’t fall within his position to provide an explanation but the duty of the relevant committees.

The outgoing National Chairman of the party Ozo Victor Oyeh could not be reached at the time of filing this report hence making it difficult to really confirm those the party has given the nod to take part in the Convention.