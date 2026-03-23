Convention: APC Will Not Re-Zone President, VP Positions – Uzodimma

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention, the Governor of Imo State and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Hope Uzodimma, has said the party will not re-zone the positions of President, Vice President and other political offices.

Speaking with journalists, after a PGF meeting held in Lagos on Sunday, Uzodimma insisted that the existing zoning arrangements will remain.

He said, “We are not rezoning. The offices are already zoned. The President is still in office. The Vice President is still in office.

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“It goes without saying that under the Electoral Act, the positions will remain where they are.

“This particular convention is not for primaries. The primaries for elective positions will be conducted by INEC.

“This convention is for party officers who will run our party,” Uzodimma stated.