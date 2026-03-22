Convention: APC To Screen National Office Aspirants Tuesday

The National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced plans to screen aspirants seeking to contest for national offices at its 2026 national convention on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

Announcing the development in a notice issued on Sunday by the Secretary of the Aspirants’ Screening Committee, Isa Yuguda, on the APC’s X handle, the party said the proceedings will commence at 9am.

According to a notice, the party invited all aspirants who have successfully purchased and submitted their Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to attend the exercise.

READ ALSO

Speaking on the outlined programme, the Convention committee emphasized that attendance is mandatory for all aspirants, who are expected to appear in person with all relevant supporting documents for verification.

The post read, “The Aspirants’ Screening Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention 2026 hereby invites all aspirants who have duly purchased and submitted Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to contest for National Offices at the Convention to attend the screening exercise scheduled as follows:

“All aspirants are required to attend in person and arrive promptly with all relevant supporting documents for verification.”