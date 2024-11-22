CONUA Vows To Support New UNIBEN VC, Edoba

Share

Congress of University Academics (CONUA) University of Benin chapter has said its members are ready to work with the new Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Omoregie Edoba to actualize his dream for the institution.

The chairperson of the association, Comrade Ishaq Osagie-Eweka, disclosed this in his congratulatory message signed on behalf of the body and made available to journalists in Benin.

He said Prof. Edoba’s appointment as the 11th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Ivory Tower is a testament to his tenacity and commitment to excellence.

Comrade Osagie-Eweka said further that the new Vice-Chancellor came on high hopes as a humane gentleman, with sterling academic qualities and rare attributes of probity and rectitude; to step up the game to taking the University of Benin to its most prestigious place of pride.

The CONUA’s chairperson added that the union is proud of his academic exploits and will be readily available to work with him.

“Accept our hearty Congratulations; as we look forward to partnering with your administration to ensure the University of Benin enjoys development and uninterrupted academic calendars during your tenure and beyond”, Osagie-Eweka said.

