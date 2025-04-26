CONUA Seeks Review Of Lecturers’ Salaries

Share

The Congress of University Academics (CONUA) has urged the Federal Government to review lecturers’ salaries in line with current economic realities, citing the high cost of living caused by rising inflation.

CONUA President, Niyi Sunmonu, while commending the release of N50 billion for Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) by the government, insisted that what is most important is a substantial increase in university workers’ salaries.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, Sunmonu, who criticized CONUA’s sister union—the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)—for allegedly negotiating university lecturers into poverty, condemned the Federal Government’s exclusion of CONUA from negotiations concerning university lecturers.

Sunmonu, an Associate Professor of Atmospheric Physics at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, warned that continued discrimination against the union, particularly its exclusion from key decision-making processes, could threaten the peace and harmony currently prevailing in universities.

He said: “What is important to us, much more than any academic allowance, is the improvement of our salaries to reflect inflationary pressures in the country. It was on this basis that we protested in October 2024, after the government discriminated against us by not inviting us to the renegotiation table.

“Our sister union, ASUU, negotiated terms that, as far as we are concerned, amounted to negotiating us into poverty. In 2009, a minimum salary of precisely N1.2 million was proposed for professors.

“However, ASUU at the time—when we were still part of that union—claimed it wasn’t a product of negotiation. By that kind of attitude, we are negotiating ourselves into poverty.

“People stay in their jobs not only because of their passion but also for adequate remuneration to care for themselves, their families, and to contribute meaningfully to national development. Therefore, we protested.

“On December 20, 2024, a letter was extended to us, inviting us to participate in the renegotiation. However, as of today, we have not been physically invited to any meeting. We only read on April 5, 2025, that Alhaji Yayale Ahmed and his committee have submitted a report.

“We have protested in the media and written directly to the Minister of Education. Any attempt to conclude negotiations without our input will spell doom for the peace currently being enjoyed in universities. No union can represent our interests better than we can; they cannot shave our heads behind our backs.”

Commenting on the sharing formula for the N50 billion EAA, the CONUA president clarified that the funds, though yet to be disbursed, are intended for all academics regardless of their union affiliation.

He added that CONUA is actively following up on discussions regarding the funds.

“When the money is eventually released, it should be allocated based on work done—specifically, work performed in excess of normal duties. As far as we know, the funds belong to all academics, irrespective of whether they are members of ASUU or CONUA,” Sunmonu stated.

