CONUA Congratulates New ASUU President

The Congress of University Academics (CONUA) has congratulated Prof. Chris Piwuna on his emergence as the new President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), its sister union.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the National President of CONUA, Comrade ‘Niyi Sunmonu, expressed that CONUA believes in principled engagement, constructive dialogue, and the pursuit of academic excellence in an environment characterized by mutual respect within the Nigerian University System (NUS).

“This moment marks a new chapter in the leadership of Nigerian academic unions, and we acknowledge the significance of democratic transition and continuity in advocacy,” Sunmonu said.

“While our philosophies and approaches to unionism may differ, we recognize the importance of respectful co-existence, civility in discourse, and a shared commitment to the welfare of university staff and the advancement of education in Nigeria.”

CONUA wished Prof. Piwuna and his team a tenure defined by wisdom, fairness, and impactful contributions to the university system, while reaffirming its dedication to a progressive, inclusive, and disruption-free academic environment.

