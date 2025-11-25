Controversy Trails Suspension Of 15% Tariff On Imported Fuel, Diesel

The cancellation of the 15 per cent advalorem import tariff on fuel and diesel by the Federal Government has attracted divergent reactions just as it did with its approval by President Bola Tinubu, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) on November 13, announced the cancellation of the 15 per cent ad-valorem import tariff on imported fuel and diesel.

The statement, signed by the Director of Public Affairs, NMDPRA, George Ene-Ita, was made public via the agency’s official X handle. NMDPRA stated that the proposed tariff was no longer under consideration.

It read: “It should also be noted that the implementation of the 15 per cent ad-valorem import duty on imported Premium Motor Spirit and diesel is no longer in view.”

NMDPRA further stated that there is a robust domestic supply of petroleum products diesel, fuel and cooking gas (AGO, PMS, LPG, etc) sourced from both local refineries and importation to ensure timely replenishment of stocks at storage depots and retail stations during this period.

PETROAN

The National President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Dr. Billy Gillis-Harry who has raised concerned over the approval of the policy stated that the reversal of the policy was a welcome development.

He said: “We are full of praise for the President for listening to the cries and the concerns of the people. As industry players, I had said that we are not able to make any armchair projections on the tariff until we would put the suggested tariff to the test and see how it operates, whether there’s going to be something positive or something negative out of it.

And then, of course, we also looked at the brighter side of town where tariffs such as this, not up to this volume, can be an attraction for investors and the refining subsector to come in, which definitely will make Nigeria a hub for refined products and therefore become a foremost job creator in the sector because that sector is very labour intensity.

“The President has approved for this to be suspended. The suspension will give opportunity for real concerns of Nigeria by the President. That is a very welcome idea to us.”

IPMAN

The Publicity Secretary, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Chinedu Ukadike, also commended Tinubu for suspending the tariff implementation. Ukadike said: “IPMAN has lauded Mr President for listening to the cries of the masses by suspending the tariff. Abnition, I had said that this is a deregulated economy.

There is supposed to be competition between import and export as far as this country is concerned. “The 15 per cent tariff is a direct tax on Nigerians because it was going to kick-start or erupt galloping inflation because it is indirectly the consumers or users that will pay for it. Marketers thank Mr. President.

We also say that the market should be allowed to be open. The forces of demand and supply should apply in price modulation. You can not put the horse before the cart.

That is the position of IPMAN. “We have also noticed that within this period of the tariff suspension, prices of petroleum products have started falling and the prices of goods and services have also started reducing gradually. I hope I will also get there and we believe that competition drives excellence and excellence drives good prices.”

Disagreement

But the Ogun State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OGUNCCIMA) opined that the suspension of the tariff implementation was capable of slowing down Nigeria’s progress toward energy independence and weakening investor confidence in the refining sector.

OGUNCCIMA’s President, Lion Niyi Oshiyemi, said the suspension of the tariff was a setback to Nigeria’s economic reform drive and a missed opportunity to protect local refiners, particularly the Dangote Refinery and other modular refining initiatives.

He said: “The suspension of the 15 percent fuel import tariff is disappointing. The policy was a step in the right direction to promote local refining, reduce dependence on imports, conserve foreign exchange, and create a fair competitive environment for domestic producers.

“Its reversal sends a wrong signal to investors who have shown confidence in Nigeria’s energy sector. We believe in reforms that empower Nigerian investors and strengthen our productive base. The 15 percent tariff was one of such reforms, and we urge the government to revisit it

Tariff approval

Tinubu had in a letter by his Private Secretary, Damilotun Aderemi, approved the introduction of the tariff. Aderemi stated that the initiative was aimed at protecting local refineries and stabilising the downstream market, but it is likely to raise pump prices.

The President, in the letter dated October 21, 2025, addressed to the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Zacch Adedeji and copied the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi; and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, (NMDPRA) which became publicly knowledge on October 30, 2025 directed an immediate implementation of the tariff as part of what the government described as a “market-responsive import tariff framework.”

According to the letter, the proposal to introduce a ‘measured import tariff’ on fuel and diesel, was aimed at reinforcing national energy security, safeguarding local refining capacity, stabilising the downstream market, and ensuring a fair and competitive pricing environment aligned with the President’s agenda.

The approval was in response to a proposal by Adedeji who said that while domestic refining of fuel had started to increase, and that local sufficiency in diesel production has been achieved, price instability persists, partly due to misalignment between local refiners and marketers.

Adedeji wrote: “Your Excellency may wish to recall that on 29th July 2024, via Federal Executive Council Memo EC 9 (2024) 4, you graciously approved the settlement of crude oil dedicated to domestic consumption in Naira, alongside the sale of the refined products therefrom in naira.

“The core objective of this initíative is to operationalise crude transactions in local currency, strengthen local refining capacity, and ensure a stable, affordable supply of petroleum products across Nigeria – aligning with Your Excellency’s Renewed Hope Agenda for energy security and fiscal sustainability.”

Dangote

Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Anthony Chiejina, had in a statement lauded Tinubu for approving the tariff policy.

According to him, the decision reflects the administration’s commitment to creating a stable, businessfriendly environment that supports local investment and enhances energy security.

He stated that the new tariff policy would benefit local refiners and encourage fresh investments in the downstream oil sector, and consequently strengthening Nigeria’s industrial base and creating more jobs.

Otedola lauds Tinubu

The Executive Chairman of Geregu Power PLC, Mr. Olufemi Peter Otedola, also lauded Tinubu for approving the 15% tariff implementation. He stated that the tariff not only will protect the billions of dollars already invested in refining infrastructure but also underscores the government’s commitment to driving industrialisation, creating employment, and building a sustainable energy future for our nation.

Otedola wrote: “I commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his bold and decisive step in implementing a 15 per cent import tariff on petrol and diesel. This policy represents a crucial move towards safeguarding local industries that have made substantial investments in domestic production and refining capacity.

“For decades, Nigeria’s industrial base has suffered from the unchecked importation of cheaper and often substandard goods, a practice that crippled once-thriving sectors such as textiles, local vehicle assembly, and manufacturing. We cannot afford to allow history to repeat itself within the energy sector, particularly now that Nigeria possesses the capacity to meet its petrol and diesel requirements locally.”

MEMAN

The Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) has described the 15 percent ad-valorem tariff on imported fuel and diesel recently approved by President Bola Tinubu, as excessive and urged the Federal Government to review it downward.

Chief Executive Officer, MEMAN, Mr. Clement Isong, spoke yesterday during a webinar jointly organized by MEMAN and S&P Global Commodity Insights, themed: “Fostering Competition and Innovations: Lessons from Deregulated Markets for Nigeria’s Energy Sector.”

Isong, who is also MEMAN’s Executive Secretary, warned that the high tariff could significantly raise pump prices and worsen inflationary pressures.

He called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) to expedite efforts to make the nation’s four refineries fully operational. He stated that the N3 Billion per day is enormous and opined that it could be more when oil prices rise at the international market.

TUC

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) warned that the Federal Government’s 15% tariff could further worsen the living conditions of Nigerians.

TUC President, Festus Osifo, said that while the government argues that the duty would protect local refining capacity, its immediate impact could be a sharp increase in pump prices since Nigeria still imports about 70 percent of its fuel needs.

He advocated for clarity from the government on the scope and boundaries of the tax. He urged the government to explain whether it would apply solely to importers of petrol from abroad or also to those operating within Nigeria’s free trade zones.

He warned that without clear guidelines, the policy could create confusion and ultimately burden ordinary Nigerians at the pump.

He advised that labour and industry stakeholders should be properly consulted before such a decision takes effect. Osifo said: “The first impression was a no, no, no. Why are we imposing tax when our refineries are not producing? “The Dangote Refinery operates within a free trade zone, which means it already enjoys import duty waivers.

Last Line

So, if this 15 per cent duty applies to importers, they will simply transfer the cost to consumers, that’s the reality.