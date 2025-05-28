Controversy Trails Amendment Of Oyo Obas’ Council Law

Share

Prior to 2011 when the administration of late Adebayo Alao-Akala amended the Council of Obas and Chiefs Laws of Oyo State and changed the permanent chairmanship status of the late Alaafin Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, to a rotational one between him, the Olubadan of Ibadan, and the Soun of Ogbomoso, the Alaafin had been presiding over the Council’s meetings. Sequel to the amendment, the Alaafin went to court and further meetings ceased forthwith.

Late Oba Adeyemi employed the instrumentality of the court to put meetings in abeyance till April 22, 2022 when he joined his ancestors at 83 years of age.

State Assembly

In order to resuscitate the Council meetings, the Oyo State House of Assembly last week sat and proposed another amendment to the Council’s Cap 37 Laws of Oyo State, 2020.

According to the bill co-sponsored by five House members, including: Hon Adebol Ogundoyin (Speaker); Hon. S. A. Onaolapo (Ogbomoso South and Leader of the House); Hon. E. A. Olajide (Lagelu, Chairman, Committee on Local Government, Chieftaincy Matter and State Honours; Hon. B. O. Adesola (Iseyin/ Itesiwaju); and Hon. B. G. Adebayo (Ibadan North), the Committee noted in section 3 “that the Chairmanship of the Council shall be permanent and concurrent to the Alaafin of Oyo, Olubadan of Ibadan and Soun of Ogbomoso whilst the Deputy Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen shall be as contained in Schedule II and Schedule IA to this Bill”.

“Deleting the word ‘Chairman’ in subsection (1) and replacing it with ‘Chairmen’ (c). Inserting a new subsection (2) as follows: ‘(2) in any meeting of the Council, the Alaafin of Oyo shall preside. In the absence of Alaafin of Oyo, the Olubadan of Ibadan shall preside. If both the Alaafin of Oyo and Olubadan of Ibadan are absent, the Soun of Ogbomoso shall preside’”.

Criticisms

This bill generated a heated criticism from many quarters, particularly people from Oke Ogun, Ogbomoso, and even Ibadan, each claiming that the amendment, which conferred permanent chairmanship on the Alaafin, was unacceptable.

A team of Mogajis from Ibadan and Ogbomoso held meetings and urged the House of Assembly not to pass it into law.

To the supporters of the permanent chairmanship of the Alaafin, the amendment was in order, though they frowned on the import of the word “Concurrent” added to the word “Permanent”.

For them, even if the Alaafin presides at their meetings, once they move out of venue, the Olubadan and Soun become the same in rank as co-chairmen, a situation they considered demeaning to the status of Alaafin.

They had argued with historical evidence that it was Alaafin that recommended to the state government in 1976 that the Olubadan who was then a Baale, be elevated to a crown-wearing Oba. Ditto for the Soun.

The Oke-Ogun Council of Obas and Chiefs also rose vehemently against making the Olubadan and the Soun co-chairmen with the Alaafin, while they are rendered unimportant.

Some groups in Oyo Town including the United Group of Friends (UGF), led by Segun Oke, also kicked against the Council’s chairmanship being shared with the Alaafin, describing it as desecrating the supremacy status of the Alaafin among the Obas in the state.

For the local government membership, the group solicited that the number should be increased from three to give for even distribution among other Councils.

While the group of Mogajis in Ibadanland and Ogbomoso were expressing their disapproval to the bill, asking the House of Assembly to make the chairmanship rotational within two years among the Alaafin, Olubadan and Soun, some of the monarchs proposed a tripartite leadership arrangement in which the Alaafin is the permanent President of the council, the Chairmanship position is rotated for a term of two years between the Olugbon of Ile Igbon; Okere of Saki; Aseyin of Iseyin; Eleruwa of Eruwa; Olubadan of Ibadan, and Soun of Ogbomoso, and a Vice chairmanship rotated between a host of other monarchs.

While the lawmakers in the House of Assembly were preparing to subject the bill to second reading last week, a deluge of letters, complaints and criticisms filled the air, asking the Speaker, as well as Governor Seyi Makinde to halt the process in order to allow for all stake holders’ contribution.

U-turn

In order to douse the tension being created, the House eventually reverted to the old order of rotational system being used after late Alao-Akala reviewed the law to spite the Alaafin in 2011 when the late monarch showed disapproval for the then governor’s political ambition.

In sub section (2) (i) the word “fifteen” before “persons” in line 1 was replaced with “thirty-five”. The number of Council members was therefore enlarged to include the following:

1. Alaafin of Oyo

2.Olubadan of Ibadan

3.Soun of Ogbomoso

4.Eleruwa of Eruwa

5.Olugbon of Orile-lgbon

6.Okere of Saki

7.Aseyin of Iseyin

8.Onpetu of ljeru

9.Olu of Igboora

10.Oloja of Ago-Oja

11. Akibio of llora

12.Otun Olubadan or Balogun (whoever is next line of Olubadan)

13.Onikoyi of Ikoyi-Ile

14.Aresaadu of Iresaadu

15.Iba of Kisi

16.Asigangan of Igangan

17.Balogun or Otun Olubadan

18.Alajaawa of Ajaawa

19.Alepata of Igboho 20.Onigbeti of Igbeti

21.The presiding Chairman of the Traditional Council in Saki East Local Government Area

22.Onitede of Tede or Are of Ago Are or Ajoriwin of Irawo-to be rotated

23.The presiding Chairman of Traditional Council in Itesiwaju Local Government Area

24.Onjo of Okeho

25.Sabiganna of Iganna

26.Basorun of Oyo

27.Onilala of Lanlate

Third reading

After the third reading of the bill last week Tuesday, the House became rowdy. The lawmaker representing Oyo East/Oyo West State Constituency at the House of Assembly, Honourable Rahaman Olorunpoto, and Hon Gbenga Oyekola representing Atiba State Constituency, registered their displeasure over the decision of the House.

The Bill was passed following the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters and State Honours by its Vice Chairman, Hon. Bamidele Adeola.

The newly amended bill retains the rotational chairmanship clause and expands the council’s membership, reflecting a more inclusive leadership structure within the state’s traditional institutions.

The House also affirmed the rotational chairmanship system, ensuring that leadership alternates among the Alaafin of Oyo, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, and the Soun of Ogbomoso every two years.

This measure is aimed at strengthening unity among the state’s foremost traditional rulers and ensuring balanced representation within the council. Additionally, the membership of the Council of Obas and Chiefs was expanded from 35 to 41, incorporating more traditional rulers from different regions of the state.

New members

Among the newly added members are the Olu of Igboora, the Onilala of Lanlate, and the Alado of Ado-Awaye, as well as rotational representatives from various local governments.

The amendments also include provisions for deputy chairmanship and vice chairmanship, further structuring the leadership of the Council. Under the revised Schedule II, deputy chairmanship positions are designated for the Eleruwa of Eruwa, the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, and the Aseyin of Iseyin, among others.

The Speaker said the passage of the bill: “Would enhance the operational framework of the Council, promote unity among traditional rulers, and strengthen governance within the state’s royal institutions”, while reaffirming the legislature’s commitment to preserving the traditions of Oyo State while ensuring a progressive governance structure for the Council of Obas and Chiefs.

Protest letter

Meanwhile, people of Fiditi in the Afijio Local Government Area of Oyo State are again insisting that Oba Akibio of Ilora should not be made a permanent council member for the local government.

According to a letter dated May 22, 2025, written on behalf of the people and Oba of Fiditi, signed by Lawyer Jide Olanipekun, it said:

“Going by the rotational Chairmanship of Afijio Local Government Traditional Council among the Traditional Rulers of the principal towns that make up the Local Government, the provision for rotational membership of Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs was previously enacted as law in Page A15 of the Oyo State Gazette No 6, Volume 23, Oyo State Notice No.8 dated 9th March, 1998, where the member to represent the Local Government was provided for and should be rotated among the following Baale of Fiditi (now Onifiditi of Fiditi), Baale of Ilora (now Akibio of Ilora), Baale of Awe (now Alaawe of Awe), Baale Akinmoorin (Now Aamoorin of Akinmoorin), Baale of Imini (now Onimini of Imini), Oniware of Iware and Baale Jobele on two years basis.

“By this letter, we are passionately appealing to Your Excellency not to give assent to the newly passed Bill in order to engender justice, equity, fair play and for the sustenance of the age long tradition of rotational practice in Afijio Local Government where the inhabitants have been living in peace and harmony because they share a sense of belonging occasioned by the rotational policy which the newly passed Bill has jettisoned.”

From all indications both the governor and the legislative arm still have a lot to do in order to reach an amicable settlement in what has fast become a Gordian Knot among the interested parties.

