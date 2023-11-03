Controversy Rocks Soludo Support Group Over Expulsion Of Chief Of Protocol

The leadership crisis within the shadowing Governor Charles Soludo Campaign Organization Soludo Support Group SSG got messier following the controversy over the expulsion of its leader and Chief Of Protocol to the governor, Mr Chinedu Nwoye from the body.

Deepening the crisis was the disagreement between the factions and Elders of the body which led to the working out of the Chairman Board Of Trustees BOT Nze Eze Umenyioha Basil, Mr Awugosi among others.

The Elders contend that they were not aware of the plan to expel Nwoye and the seven others contending that it should have been discussed at the BOT level first and more time should be given to Nwoye to tender his apology describing the expulsion as unacceptable to them.

Recall that in the past two months, the relationship of the Support Group has been estranged in a deep crisis which led to accusations of a plot to scuttle the second-term ambition of the governor.

At the meeting which was held in Awka presided over by the factional National Coordinator of the group Mr Arinzechukwu Awogu some members present in a resolution announced the expulsion of Chinedu Nwoye for failing to apologize to the body over the series of press statements issued by him against the group.

They further accused him of misappropriation of funds of the body and high-handedness in the running of the affairs of the group.

When contacted the Chief Of Protocol to the governor Mr Chinedu Nwoye described the expulsion as illegal and of no effect contending that those at the meeting were not members of SSG.

“I saw pictures of those that attended the so-called meeting and it is clear that they are not members of the Soludo Support Group and those people that convened the meeting have been expelled from the group long before now because they are against the reelection of Gov Charles Soludo”

“Where was the uniforms that we wear to meetings? You see none of them had our uniforms on and what they are doing is an attempt to fool members of the public I had earlier made it clear in my initial statement that they worked against APGA in the last general election and their actions are tantamount to mutiny”

“These are people that went about extorting money from politicians claiming to be representing the support group and unsuspecting members of the public have been swindled and ripped off and this is not what we do in the support group”

“When you look at our bye-laws you would discover that the so-called kangaroo meeting was not properly convened and that shows that they have no locus to suspend or expel anyone”

“The public has been urged to discountenance the so-called expulsion because it doesn’t hold water and cannot stand at all and those masquerading as leaders of the group remain expelled indefinitely” he said.