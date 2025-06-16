Controversy Rocks AFN Board Over Chineze’s Appointment

Share

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) is once again embroiled in controversy, this time over the recent selection of Akuchukwu Aghazu Chineze as a Board Member.

Critics are vehemently questioning her eligibility for the role, citing alleged violations of the federation’s own constitution.

At the heart of the dispute is Article 6 of the AFN Constitution (2023, as amended), which outlines the composition of the 13-member Board.

One specific seat is designated for a representative from Corporate Sponsors, Ex-Officio members, or Philanthropists.

While this position has historically been filled by a nominee from the supervising sports ministry or the National Sports Commission (NSC) – a practice not explicitly enshrined in the constitution – concerns are mounting that Ms Chineze does not meet any of the specified criteria, according to Sportsnow.com.ng.

According to those raising objections, Ms. Chineze is neither a sponsor of the AFN nor affiliated with a sponsoring company.

