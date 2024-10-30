Controversy Rages Over Rodri’s Ballon D’or Win

Share

Seedorf, Camavinga, others blast organisers for snubbing Vinicius

Guardiola, Aguero back Spanish star

Rodri’s 2024 Ballon d’Or win has sparked intense debate within the football community, with many stakeholders and analysts divided over his selection above Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior as the world’s best player.

The Spanish and Manchester City midfielder had an exceptional season, winning Euro 2024 with Spain, along with the Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup with Manchester City.

Despite these achievements, some believe Vinicius who won both the Champions League and La Liga with Real is more deserving of the gong, stirring controversy around the Ballon d’Or decision.

Former Netherlands midfielder, Clarence Seedorf, believes problems between UEFA and Real Madrid led to Vinicius missing out on the 2024 Ballon d’Or award. Seedorf said: “Vini Jr. deserves to keep this award.

“I think problems between Real Madrid and UEFA should be kept separated from an award the player deserves. “It’s a shame.” Real Madrid teammates Eder Militao, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni praised Vinicius on social media, calling him the “best player.”

“You are the best and no one can take that away from you! You are the best! @vinijr. You are the best and no one can take that away from you! The Best!” Militao posted on X. “Fotball Politics. My brother you are the best player in the world and no award can say otherwise.

Love you, my bro,” Camavinga wrote on X. “Nothing will take away what you’ve achieved my brother. We ALL know… They are not ready for what you’re gonna deliver. Love @vinijr,” Tchouameni added.

Madrid chose to boycott this year’s Ballon d’Or despite being named men’s team of the year, with Carlo Ancelotti also being named men’s coach of the year.

However, Man City coach, Pep Guardiola, said his striker Erling Haaland deserved to win the award last year, but was happy for Lionel Messi regardless, with the latter winning it for a record-extending eighth time.

“It’s up to them (Real Madrid). If they want to congratulate you, that’s fine. If not, that’s fine. Last season, Erling (Haaland) won the treble, with more than 50 goals. I said to him that just being there he should be so, so happy and I said the same to Rodri.

“Last season, Erling should win, yes. Should (eventual winner Lionel) Messi have won? Yes. It doesn’t matter,” Guardiola said. elite group, it’s journalists who vote. “Should it be Vinicius?

Maybe. It’s not an “In the last decade, Spanish football has made such a difference, won a World Cup, Euros, and (Spanish players) weren’t able to win this award,” added the former Barcelona manager.

Former Argentina striker, Sergio Aguero, labelled Real Madrid as “entitled” over their reaction to seeing Rodri beat Vinicius Jr to the award. He said: “Well deserved. Rodri is the best player in the World. Football is for everyone not just Real Madrid, they so entitled.”

