Controversy Rages Over Planned Relocation Of Airport From Ido-Osun To Ede

Relocation due to technical reasons, says C’ttee

Your justification lacks merit –APC

The proposed relocation of Osun State’s proposed airport from Ido-Osun to Ede, Governor Ademola Adeleke’s hometown, has continued to spark controversy, with accusation of nepotism levelled against the governor by residents of Ido-Osun and the leading opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The move, which the government insisted is based on technical considerations, has not been accepted by the angry opposition who see it as the governor deriving a section of the state of the dividends of democracy to satisfy his section of the state.

Many see it as politically motivated and a waste of public funds given the billions of naira already invested in the project, which its relocation would mean expending funds to start the airport from scratch again.

History

The origin of the Ido-Osun Airport, also known as MKO Abiola International Airport, dates back to World War II when the site was used as an airstrip by the West African Frontiers Force.

They discovered that Ido-Osun had the highest flat top plateau in British West Africa, making it the most suitable ground for their needs.

The British Empire, led by Governor-General Bernard Bourdillon, acquired the land and built the airstrip. It was initially envisioned as a hub for aircraft maintenance and repair.

It was learnt that the site of the airport was acquired in 1933 and compensation was paid to the then owners of the land. Over time, however, the purpose of the airport shifted towards commercial use.

The plan was to build a five-star hotel, recreational facilities, and entertainment centres within the airport’s environs, the first of its kind in West Africa.

Oyinlola’s administration

Former Osun State Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola then attempted to build a modern airport in Ido-Osun, utilising the existing airstrip’s land. He acquired additional land for the project; however, the project could not be completed due to the expiration of his administration.

Aregbesola’s regime

During Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration, which took over from Oyinlola, the contract was first awarded to Aeronautics Engineering at the cost of N4.5 billion in October 2012.

The $22.6 million airport project included a 3,000-meter runway, a dedicated passenger terminal building and air traffic control tower.

It was later revised to N11 billion to accommodate more features. Of this amount, the state government noted that it had spent N3.6 billion. Thereafter, the project was abandoned, prompting the need for re-awarding the contract.

In October 2017, the state government disclosed its intention to continue the project, however, due to financial constraints; Aregbesola’s administration opted for a concession arrangement.

Following this development, a 30- year concession agreement was signed with AWOL International Limited to complete the project, which cost had ballooned to N69 billion.

The company was to work with two other companies named; Biray Group, for the technical aspect, and Exim Bank of Turkey, where funds for the project were to be obtained.

In the new agreement, AWOL was to build an airport with cargo and hanger, described as the first of its kind in West Africa and third on the continent after South Africa and Egypt. The runway was also expanded from the initial 3.0 kilometres to 3.5 kilometres.

The airport was expected to have an ultra-modern commercial complex, terminal buildings, control tower, standard civil infrastructure, maintenance building and power house, staff training centre, fire-fighting station, security infrastructure, apron and runways and dual-carriage-road leading from Osogbo, the state capital, to the airport, among several other features.

The site of the airport project at IdoOsun in Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State is an expanse of land spanning about 839 hectares.

But the hope of the community where the airport was to be situated was dashed when Aregbesola announced the concession deal had failed.

Oyetola’s administration

Gboyega Oyetola’s administration courted Federal Government support for the airport project. In December 2020, Oyetola visited the former Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, to appeal for federal support for the project.

Oyetola later handed over the official documents of the runway and airport corridor to the Nigeria Air Force (NAF). He said the state government had partnered with NAF to build an aviation city, which would provide civil and military air flight operations in the state.

Adeleke’s proposed relocation

The expectation was for Adeleke’s administration to revive the airport project, which he actually did but introduced a new twist to it by announcing its relocation from Ido-Osun to Ede.

The announcement of the relocation of the airport to Olodan area of Ede to be inaugurated by the Minister of Aviation and Aerodrome Development, Festus Keyamo, by the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, sparked outrage among the Ido-Osun community members who believed this new move was an act of favouritism and nepotism with political undertones.

Protest

Residents of the town took to the streets to protest Adeleke’s decision to relocate the airport to Ede. Led by the Eesa of Ido-Osun, Chief Oyewale Basiru, and former Osun lawmaker, Abiodun Awolola, they called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene and persuade the governor from relocating the airport. Carrying placards with different inscriptions, such as: ‘Is Adeleke governor of Ede or Osun State?’;

‘We say no to favouritism’; ‘Give us back our airport’; ‘Relocating the airport to your hometown is nepotistic’, and ‘This is not what you promised us’ the protesters went public with their disquiet at the governor’s plan.

Awolola, who spoke on behalf of the community, condemned the decision of Adeleke to relocate the ongoing airport project which had gulfed over N20 billion by the previous administration.

He said: “Removing the airport in the original location to Adeleke’s hometown will amount to nepotism and favouritism, which is opposed to the oath of democracy he took when he was sworn in as the governor. “Adeleke made a promise to our late king to complete the project but the reverse is the case now.

Unfortunately, Kolapo Alimi, who served under the government of Rauf Aregbesola, and now under Adeleke, is the one stating reasons to relocate the airport despite knowing the level of work done and the billions of naira that had been expended on it. “The government decision is unacceptable and unjust, as it undermines the rights and interests of the people of Ido-Osun.”

While also accusing Adeleke’s family for on allegedly encroaching on the airport land, with the building of Adeleke University on parts of the property, the community urged Tinubu to prevail on Adeleke against relocating the airport to his hometown, noting that he needs to order his ministers not to attend any foundation laying ceremony in Ede.

Committee justifies relocation

Amidst the raging storm, Osun Airport Project Technical Committee has highlighted several technical challenges with the Ido-Osun site initially proposed for the airport, leading to its relocation to a new site in Ede.

This is as a member of the committee, Lai Oriowo, clarified during a media briefing in Osogbo that the decision was driven purely by technical considerations, devoid of political influence.

Oriowo, an aviation expert, explained that the Ido-Osun site was found unsuitable for a full-fledged airport due to significant technical deficiencies.

Instead, he said, the site would now be repurposed as a training facility for the Nigerian Air Force, in line with an existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state government and the Air Force.

Technical challenges

Runway Length and Standards: The existing runway, measuring 1.67 km, falls significantly short of the required minimum standard of 4.8 km.

For a Class 4E aircraft, the necessary runway length is 3,600 x 45 meters, with an additional 750 meters on both approaches for the Runway End Safety Area (RESA), making the total required length 5,100 meters.

The available dimension of 3,250 meters at Ido-Osun is inadequate; Structural and Location Challenges: The current runway alignment would necessitate the relocation of Adeleke Secondary School and the displacement of several settlements.

In addition, the existing culverts, measuring 65 meters, are insufficient, as the required culvert length should be 150 meters to cover both the runway width and its strip.

Misplaced Infrastructure: Key infrastructure such as the terminal building, control tower, and fire and rescue facilities were found to be wrongly located relative to the runway.

Access Constraints: The site’s access is limited to the Osogbo-Ede Road, further restricting its viability as an airport location. Insufficient Safety Areas:

At one end of the runway (04-approach threshold), only 120 meters of available land exists between the runway and Adeleke Secondary School.

At the other end (22-approach threshold), only 150 meters of space is available, which is below safety standards. Given these challenges, the committee engaged with aviation authorities in Abuja, who subsequently visited the state and recommended an alternative site in Akoda for the airport project.

Oriowo disclosed that the committee had advised the state government to: Conduct soil testing at the new site; Initiate an Environmental Impact Assessment; Develop a topographic map and perform wind-rose analysis for the location; and Draft a preliminary design for the proposed airport. These steps, Oriowo noted, are critical for ensuring the new airport project meets international aviation standards.

APC rejects justification

Meanwhile, the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), reacting to the proposed relocation of the Ido-Osun airport project, accused Adeleke of nepotism. Osun APC spokesperson, Chief Kola Olabisi described the committee’s reasons as, “shallow and mischievous.”

Olabisi criticised the government for abandoning billions of naira already invested in the Ido-Osun site since the administration of Oyinlola.

According to him: “If illegal structures were built on the land, why didn’t the governor demolish them instead of relocating the project? The decision reeks of favouritism and should be seen for what it is; a selfish move.”

The airport relocation remains a contentious issue, with critics questioning the governor’s motives while the state government insists the decision is rooted in technical and safety considerations.

However, whatever is the true reason behind the relocation, the truth is the longer the project is delayed the cost of the project will continue to spiral placing more burden on the poor tax payers of Osun State.

