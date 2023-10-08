Controversy Over Zoning Arrangement To Replace Minister of Interior

A major controversy has broken out in the Akoko North Federal Constituency over which local government to present the candidate to replace the former occupier of the office, who has been appointed as Minister by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas has declared the seat of Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, that represented Akoko Northeast/North- west federal constituency vacant following his appointment as a Minister.

Contrary to the zoning ar- rangement in the Federal Constituency, Hon Tunji- Ojo had won reelection as a member of the House of Representatives, representing Akoko North East/ Northwest Federal Constituency in the National Assembly. He was said to have performed creditable well to deserve reelection. The reelection of Tunji-Ojo was the first time since the beginning of the present political dispensation in 1999 when a member of the House of Representatives would get reelected for a second term in office in the constituency.

Between 1999 and 2003, Hon Busari Dada from Akoko Northeast Local Government was elected on the platform of Alliance for Democracy (AD) into the National Assembly. He was replaced by Prince Lanre Adeyemi from Irun-Akoko in the Akoko Northwest council area. He lost his re- election bid even though the AD gave him a return ticket for a second term. Adeyemi was defeated by Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye, who represented the federal constituency between 2007 and 2011.

Efforts by Elegbeleye to get reelected also failed even though he got the ticket of the then-ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Elegbeleye was defeated by Ganny Dauda of the Labour Party (LP) from the Akoko Northwest Local Government Area. Aware of the zoning arrangement, Dauda who was in the National Assembly between 2011 and 2015 did not seek reelection. That paved the way for Hon Stephen Olemija from Ikare-Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government between 2015 and 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Although Olemija wanted to seek reelection on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), he was defeated by Tunji-Ojo, who was in the National Assembly between 2019 and 2023, breaking the jinx of reelection in the federal constituency. However, this victory was short-lived as the former lawmaker was appointed as a Minister and posted to the Interior Ministry, leaving the seat vacant for either a representative from Akoko Northeast or Akoko North- west.

The aspirants from Akoko Northwest have argued that since the Senator for Ondo North Senatorial District is from Ikare-Akoko in Akoko Northeast, it is logical for the council area to yield the House of Representatives to them. However, the aspirants from Akoko Northwest believe that the senatorial seat is for six local governments while the House of Representatives seat is strictly an arrangement between two local governments.

The aspirants from the two major political parties; the PDP and APC are pushing for separate arguments on which local government should present the candidate to replace Tunji-Ojo in the National Assembly.