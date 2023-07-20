Controversy Over Tinubu’s Palliatives For Poor Nigerians

The valid position and admonition of seasoned economists to political leaders, over the years, is not to throw money – no matter how much – at persisting poverty-related problems in their bid to solve them. Rather than do that, they are well advised to identify the root causes of the challenges and provide the enabling environment to ease them out. Incidentally, that is being proved right by much of the reactions that have so far trailed the announcement by the President Ahmed Tinubu- led Federal Government to transfer the sum of N8, 000 to 12 million vulnerable and poor Nigerians, over the next six months.

The motive of the palliative of course, is to cushion the deleterious effects visited on millions of long-suffering Nigerians by the recent, abrupt removal of the fuel subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) without immediate cushion- ing measures put in place, to mitigate such. That singular policy has led to the sudden, exponential increase in the pump price of fuel from N185 per litre to N500 or more.

Expectedly, there have been instant effects on transportation, snowballing into hyperinflation, affecting the cost of virtually all the consumables, as well as services provided. So far, we do not need rocket science to tell us that the method adopted by the Federal Government is obviously not the solution to the excruciating socio-economic challenges on ground. Hence, the outright condemnation of it by some concerned Nigerians, including organisations such as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institution Employees (NUBIFIE).

In fact, one disturbing aspect of the announcement of the palliative is the fact that the panel set up by the labour unions is yet to submit its report to the Federal Government. So, why is the haste on coming up with the policy? This is indeed, reminiscent of the speed with which the announcement of the fuel subsidy removal was done without due consultations with the relevant stakeholders.

That of course, runs against the grains of democracy, a platform under which decisions and policies by the government should be from bottom- up. For instance, the TUC had proposed N200, 000 as the minimum wage for the civil servants, as against the paltry N30, 000 currently being paid by the Federal Government and some state governments. That triggers the question: Has this been thoroughly discussed by the committee and an agreement reached with the federal government?

Of course, not! Although the palliative is meant to serve as a stimulus to reinvigorate the near comatose activities in the informal sector, how are the poor and vulnerable Nigerians going to be identified, without a credible database? This is another cause for our serious concern. Indeed, the mass discontent which trailed the disbursement of palliatives by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs during the COVID-19 pandemic is worthy of note.

So was that of the ‘Trader Moni’ which was obviously politicised! That both took place under the for- mer President Muhammadu Buhari-led ad- ministration says much about the crass disconnect which currently exists between the political leaders and the led majority of the people, under a democratic dispensation. Perhaps, this is the right time for the policy makers to give a listening ear to economic- mists and public policy analysts, who have garnered the requisite experience on fashioning the best way forward out of such self-inflicted challenges, as we currently find ourselves in.

That explains the patriotic view of the President of the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions, Mr. Oluwole Olusuji. He says that it will be better for the federal and state governments to subsidise education, provide access to quality healthcare delivery and transportation. Explaining why the cash palliative should be avoided, the Chartered Accountant said that N8, 000 to 12 million Nigerians will amount to N96 billion a month and N576 billion in six months.

Similarly, a financial expert, Gbenga Adeoye in his recommendations suggested that the Federal Government should acquire 200 buses per senatorial district at N30 million per bus, stressing that N666 billion would be spent on acquiring 22,200 buses. In his candid opinion, this will reduce the cost of transportation if handed over to relevant stakeholders to manage. He also emphasised that they should ensure regular maintenance and run it as a pure business.

In fact, if such a huge fund of the $800 million loan from the World Bank is channelled to the provision of solid infrastructure; with good access roads, stable electric power supply and assist farmers to boost the value chain, with the application of modern technology, it will enhance food and social security for us all. Besides all these suggestions, we hereby call for the refineries to be retooled; to start refining crude oil and sell fuel at cheaper rates.

That will benefit us all. The Federal Government should therefore, have a re-think on its approach to the application of the palliatives, to cushion the poverty challenge instead of escalating it.