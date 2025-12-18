Controversy Over Imported Fuel, Diesel 15% Tariff Continues (2)

SUCCESS NWOGU in this second part of the series on the controversy that has been thrown up by the recent introduction of 15% tariff on imported petrol and gas by President Bola Tinubu, originally billed to take effect from December 2025, but now shifted to Q1 2026, presents some of the arguments put forward by the various players in the sector and the implications for the economy and the oil and gas sector

PETROAN

The National President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Dr Billy Gillis-Harry, called on regulatory agencies such as the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to be on red alert against monopoly, over the 15% import duty on imported petroleum products approved by Tinubu.

He also warned that if local refineries are not properly regulated, it could lead to a monopoly that might harm the market. Gillis-Harry noted that importers of petroleum products, which were a price check mechanism against profiteering, will be out of business if not properly managed.

Instead, he urged importers of petroleum products to look inwards towards patronizing local refineries. He further stated that PETROAN called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) to ensure the availability of crude oil to local refineries, as this is crucial for the success of the policy.

Gillis-Harry, who spoke in a statement by the National Public Relations Officer, PETROAN, Dr Joseph Obele, said that the new policy prompted NNPC Ltd to seek private partners in managing the four nation-owned refineries.

He recalled the Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPCL, Bayo Ojulari as having said the company is looking for technical equity partners to help revive its long-dormant refineries, which have yet to resume operations despite years of heavy investment.

Gillis-Harry stated that the move is seen as crucial to Nigeria’s long-term energy security and could potentially transform the country from a fuel importer to a net exporter.

He called on NNPCL to complete the partnership agreement very soon and start production at Nigeria’s refineries before December to avert any form of fuel scarcity or price hike during the Yuletide season.

According to him, this timely action will help ensure a stable supply of petroleum products and support the country’s economic growth. The PETROAN boss, however, said the 15% import duty on imported petroleum products will increase local refining capacity, improved price stability, and enhance energy security.

He added that the policy will boost local refining, promote economic growth, create more job opportunities, and create a level playing field for domestic refineries.

Gillis-Harry, commended Tinubu for approving a 15% import duty on petrol and diesel. He opined that the policy aims to protect domestic refineries, stabilize the downstream oil market, and promote energy security.

He said: “The benefits of this policy include increased local refining capacity, reduced dependence on imported fuel, improved price stability, enhanced energy security, boost to local economy, benefits to foreign reserves, benefits to Naira gaining strength, and attracting investors.

The potential disadvantages include potential price increase, loss of jobs on the side of importing firms, and short-term challenges.”

Economist

A lecturer from the Department of Economics at the Nasarawa State University, Paul Adams stated that the policy is a well-intentioned and a move to strengthen Nigeria’s domestic refining capacity. He added that it poses logistical and pricing challenges in the short term.

He warned that the 15% duty could tighten margins and disrupt supply consistency until domestic production fully stabilises. Adams further said that this could intensify inflationary pressures especially in a market where consumer purchasing power is already weak.

“Well, the 15% import duty on petrol and diesel represents a strategic but double-edged policy decision. On the positive side, it is a well-intentioned move to strengthen Nigeria’s domestic refining capacity and reduce the country’s historic dependence on imported petroleum products,’’ he said.

Adding, ‘‘by imposing a tariff on imported fuel, the government effectively creates a level playing field for local refiners – particularly the Dangote Refinery and modular refinery operators – who face higher production costs due to limited infrastructure and financing constraints.

This form of protective tariff aligns with global best practices for nurturing emerging industrial capacity. “However, in the short term, it poses logistical and pricing challenges for oil marketers and consumers.

Importers will likely pass the additional cost to end users, potentially increasing pump prices and transportation costs. “For independent marketers who rely heavily on imports due to limited local supply, the duty could tighten margins and disrupt supply consistency until domestic production fully stabilises.”

Inflation

Partner and Chair of the Energy and Natural Resources Practice Group, Bloomfield Law Practice, Dr Ayodele Oni cautioned that the policy, though aimed at protecting local refining, could worsen inflation and cost of living pressures.

Oni noted that the government’s stated objectives for the policy include strengthening national energy security, supporting domestic refining capacity, and ensuring competitive market stability.

He warned that without adequate infrastructure and operational refineries, the policy could backfire, resulting in fuel scarcity and black-market activities. Oni said: “The imposition of a 15 per cent duty will increase the landing cost of imported fuel, and this additional cost will be passed on to consumers.

“In a deregulated economy like Nigeria’s, where prices are determined by market forces, there’s a strong possibility of price volatility. By making imported fuel more expensive, local refineries will become more competitive. This should, in theory, encourage domestic production and reduce dependence on imported fuel.”

TUC The Trade Union Congress (TUC) warned that the federal government’s 15% tariff could further worsen the living conditions of Nigerians.

TUC

President, Festus Osifo said that while the government argues that the duty would protect local refining capacity, its immediate impact could be a sharp increase in pump prices since Nigeria still imports about 70 percent of its fuel needs.

He advocated for clarity from the government on the scope and boundaries of the tax. He urged the government to explain whether it would apply solely to importers of petrol from abroad or also to those operating within Nigeria’s free trade zones.

He warned that without clear guidelines, the policy could create confusion and ultimately burden ordinary Nigerians at the pump. Osifo advised that labour and industry stakeholders should be properly consulted before such a decision takes effect.

The TUC President also queried: “The first impression was a no, no, no. Why are we imposing tax when our refineries are not producing? “The Dangote Refinery operates within a free trade zone, which means it already enjoys import duty waivers. So, if this 15 per cent duty applies to importers, they will simply transfer the cost to consumers, that is the reality.”

MEMAN

The Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) has described the 15 percent advalorem tariff on imported fuel and diesel recently approved by Tinubu, as excessive and urged the Federal Government to review it downward.

Chief Executive Officer, MEMAN, Mr Clement Isong spoke during a recent webinar jointly organised by MEMAN and S&P Global Commodity Insights, themed: “Fostering Competition and Innovations: Lessons from Deregulated Markets for Nigeria’s Energy Sector.”

Isong, who is also MEMAN’s Executive Secretary, warned that the high tariff could significantly raise pump prices and worsen inflationary pressures.

He called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) to expedite efforts to make the nation’s four refineries fully operational. He said the 15% percent ad-valorem tariff on imported fuel and diesel, if not reviewed downward, will cause fuel users in the country to spend additional N3 Billion per day.

Isong stated that the N3 Billion per day is enormous and opined that it could be more when oil prices rise at the international market. According to him, if Nigeria’s fuel consumption is 30 million liters per day and there is an increase of N100 per liter, it will amount to N3 billion per day and noted that the amount will be higher if the increment is more than N100 per liter.

He said: “The point is: Do you really want to take out that amount of money out of the pockets of Nigerians? It is a lot of money. In deciding the 15% tariff, do we need that much? We suggest a tariff of 2.5% to 5% or use of currency denomination that is the exact amount to be added.

If you do that you are sure of what you are taking out of the pocket of the people but when you put %, 15% can reach to N122 per litre, if the price goes up internationally, then what you take out of their pockets is even more.”

Isong further stated that there are many solutions available to promote in-country refining, import tariffs being one of them.

He added that there appears to be considerable confusion about the rationale for and impacts of a 15 per cent tariff on imported fuel and diesel. Isong noted that advocates argue local production costs exceed landed import costs, and so a 15% tariff would raise the imported product cost and let local refiners recover costs and margins.

According to him: “As at today’s landed costs, a 15% tariff would add N122.46 to PMS/fuel (from N827.24 –> N949.7) pushing pump prices to about N998/L in Lagos and N1,028/L in many upcountry markets; diesel would rise to roughly N1,154 – N1,194/L depending on margins.

“MEMAN advocates a public policy debate, transparent numbers, evidence-based, time-limited relief, independent regulator verification and regulatory safeguards/guardrails to protect consumers from higher pump prices.”

Giving complementary and alternative solutions to tariffs, Isong said the tariff must start with a deliberate term and sunset clause and that regulator must actively monitor local refining economics in order to sunset the tariffs earlier, should there no longer be need and to cushion consumers from its negative impacts.

He also advocated phased or conditional implementation of tariffs (starting with lower tariff rates) tied to independently verified increases in domestic supply and clear performance milestones.

According to him, there should be the adoption of a Competitive Market Framework that emphasises published benchmark pricing, standardised cost disclosures and graduated, evidence -led remedies consistent with competition law.

He advocated for periodic publication by the regulator of international benchmarks with local refining economics to identify high local cost for mitigation. Isong also said it is important to ensure stronger anti-smuggling enforcement and customs valuation reform to prevent evasion.

The MEMAN boss said there should be fasttracking solutions to achieve early onboarding of NNPC heritage refineries, and expansion of existing modular refineries to create alternatives to domestic fuel availability.

Such solutions, he stated, include direct or indirect financial aid (e.g. cash payments, low interest loans, tax breaks) given to domestic producers to help them become more competitive against dominant players and foreign imports without directly raising the price of imported goods for consumers.

He added that this is often considered a superior economic policy to tariffs if the goal is to support the domestic industry. Isong also advocated for production linked incentives and temporary tax credits tied to uptime, investment and job creation instead of general trade protection.

He stated that there should be government procurement restrictions, adding that directing government agencies to buy domestically produced goods can help local industries without imposing across the board tariffs.

For him, an undervalued exchange rate can make exports cheaper and imports more expensive, functioning as a generalized form of protection for domestic industries. He stated that preliminary analysis by MEMAN shows the 15% tariff could add about N122.9 to the pump price of petrol, and increase diesel prices by up to N100 per litre — costs that would ultimately be borne by consumers.

He said: “A tariff as high as 15% is on the high side. It will have a significant impact on the economy and pump prices. We advise that tariffs should be the last option, and if implemented, must start at a lower rate with clear sunset clauses and performance milestones.”

Isong recommended that the tariff policy be phased or tied to verified increases in local refining capacity, suggesting a fixed rate such as $20 per metric tonne or N50 per litre to deliberately limit its impact on Nigerians.

He also called for the adoption of a competitive market framework with transparent pricing, standardised cost disclosures, and periodic publication of international benchmarks to identify high local costs for mitigation.

“Because of the tariff size, much of the burden will fall on low-income households and small businesses. It could distort competition and raise logistics and transportation costs, further fueling inflation.”

S&P

Research Director, Fuels & Refining, S&P Global Commodity Insights, Tanya Stepanova, said global examples show that countries which deregulated their markets typically imposed much lower import tariffs. Stepanova said: “India, for instance, has tariffs between 2.5 and 5 percent on gasoline and diesel, far below 15%. Tariffs are mainly to protect domestic refineries, but they must remain reasonable.”

She added that the success of Nigeria’s tariff policy would depend largely on the pricing strategy of the Dangote Refinery and the resumption of operations at NNPC refineries.

According to her, “if these refineries come online and start refining locally, that would be the real success story of the policy,” she said. Stepanova said: “We see different countries imposing tariffs. So if you take India’s example, they have import tariff on both gasoline (fuel) and diesel, but they are very small.

They are much smaller. But it’s between 2.5%, maybe maximum 5%. So it’s not 15%, a much smaller tariff. There are other countries in the world that are imposing tariffs. The basic idea there is to protect the domestic refining sector.

And sometimes these tariffs can be justified because sometimes you need to protect your domestic refineries because otherwise you will end up in the situation where you don’t have a domestic refining sector at all?” “Another thing to watch for, I think is how will Dangote’s pricing strategy be.

Because in this environment, Dangote refinery has essentially the power to price where they want. They have a range. ‘‘We know the bottom of the range and we know the highest point of the range. And where they price in between, we don’t know. So how this tariff policy will pan out, will depend on the Dangote Refinery’s pricing strategy, first of all.

Then hopefully it can incentivize other refineries to come and start operations. This would be ideal situation and this would be success story of the tariff policy. If NNPC refineries now come online and start refining crude oil and selling on the domestic market, that would be success.

PAACA The Peering Advocacy and Advancement Center in Africa (PAACA) asked the Federal Government to suspend the proposed 15% tariff as according to it, it may cause artificial scarcity, inflation, and undermining deregulation policy.

PAACA

Executive Director, Ezenwa Nwagwu said that the policy could eliminate competition, increase fuel prices, and concentrate monopoly control in the hands of a single private refinery.

He said: “We gather today under the theme “Protect the People, Not the Monopoly” to raise our collective voice against the Federal Government’s plan to impose a 15 percent import tariff on petrol (PMS) and diesel – a policy that threatens Nigeria’s economic stability and worsens the suffering of ordinary citizens.

Nwagwu explained that the Dangote Refinery currently meets only about 40 percent of national fuel demand, noting that restricting imports now will not stabilise supply but will create scarcity.

According to him, once competition disappears, prices are dictated rather than discovered, leaving Nigerians with no choice and no relief. He said: “Imported petrol today lands at roughly N802 per litre, while the locally refined product from Dangote lands at N929.72 per litre.

Adding a 15 percent tariff will only make things worse, increasing pump prices by between N140 and N165 per litre and driving up the cost of transportation, food, and essential goods. “The government’s role is to ensure fairness and transparency, not to pick winners and losers. Nigerians are already enduring fuel subsidy removal, currency devaluation, inflation, and job losses.

Adding a 15 percent tariff at this time would only deepen the hardship and risk public unrest. “It also contradicts the very spirit of deregulation, which was supposed to dismantle cartels, not recreate new ones under a different name.” He added: “History has already taught us painful lessons.

From cement to sugar to flour, once monopolies take root in Nigeria, prices rise permanently and alternatives vanish. Nigerians have been conditioned to view industrial magnates as “national saviours,” creating what can only be described as a dangerous illusion of benevolent monopoly.

But patriotism cannot be built on exploitation. We cannot allow corporate dominance to be disguised as national pride while citizens pay the price for it every day at the fuel pump. “We therefore demand that the Federal Government immediately suspend the proposed 15 percent import tariff on petrol and diesel until domestic refining capacity meets at least 80 percent of national demand.

The government should also publicly disclose all refinery supply agreements with marketers to ensure fair access and direct the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to publish monthly data on refinery output, import volumes, and landed costs to promote transparency.

“In the medium term, a downstream competition framework should be established within the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to prevent monopolistic pricing, alongside an Energy Market Monitoring Unit under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to track market concentration and anti-competitive behaviour.

In the long run, the government must invest in logistics and port efficiency to reduce transport and import costs for all market participants, not just one, while promoting citizen oversight and open data in petroleum pricing and distribution.”

Review of the 15% tariff

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has called on Tinubu to reconsider the 15 percent ad valorem import tariff on petrol and diesel, he recently approved. It warned that the move could worsen the current economic hardship faced by Nigerians.

In a statement by HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, the civil society organization cautioned that while the tariff was introduced to protect local refineries and stabilise the downstream oil sector, its implementation at this time could trigger another increase in fuel prices, potentially pushing the pump price above N1,000 per litre.

The group noted that such a development would have severe ripple effects on transportation, production costs, and the prices of essential goods.

According to HEDA, the federal government’s intention to encourage local refining and reduce dependency on imports is commendable but must be approached with caution to avoid worsening the suffering of citizens.

It said: “Policies that seek to protect local industries are laudable, but they must be timed and executed in a way that does not overburden citizens already grappling with inflation and rising costs of living.”

The organisation also stressed that the removal of fuel subsidy had already placed significant strain on household incomes and small businesses. Adding another tariff, it argued, would further weaken purchasing power and widen economic inequalities.

HEDA therefore urged President Tinubu to suspend the implementation of the 15 per cent tariff until the country’s refining capacity improves and adequate cushioning measures are put in place to mitigate the impact on consumers.

The group further recommended a gradual, inclusive transition plan that involves consultations with civil society groups, labour unions, and industry stakeholders.

While reaffirming support for policies that promote clean energy security, environmental responsibility, and domestic industrialisation, HEDA called for fairness and empathy in policy formulation across all levels and Nigeria’s fidelity to its energy transition commitments.

It said: “The government across all levels must demonstrate sensitivity to the realities of Nigerians. A humane reform process is essential to sustain public trust and ensure the success of any Agenda.”

The civil group maintained that although the Petroleum Industry Act empowers the government to introduce fiscal measures in the oil sector, such policies must be implemented with human face and a clear focus on public welfare.