Controversy Over Imported Fuel, Diesel 15% Tariff (1)

The introduction of 15% tariff on imported petrol and gas late October by President Bola Tinubu, originally to take effect from December 2025, but now shifted to Q1 2026, has continued to generate discourse within the polity and economic circles, especially among the various players in the oil and gas sector, who have expressed divergent views on it advantages and disadvantages. SUCCESS NWOGU in this first part of two series, examines the positions put forward and the implications for the economy and the oil and gas industry

President Bola Tinubu’s approval of 15% advalorem tariff on imported fuel and diesel in Nigeria has become controversial as some stakeholders have expressed support for the policy, and hailed it as progressive development for the downstream sector of the nation, some opposed it while some called for caution and more consultation on the matter as well as its review or even its suspension.

Tariff approval

The President, in a letter by his Private Secretary, Damilotun Aderemi, approved the introduction of a 15 per cent ad-valorem import duty on petrol and diesel imports into Nigeria. Aderemi stated that the initiative was aimed at protecting local refineries and stabilising the downstream market, but it is likely to raise pump prices.

In the letter dated October 21, 2025, the President addressed to the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Zacch Adedeji, and copied the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi; and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), which became public knowledge on October 30, 2025, directed an immediate implementation of the tariff as part of what the government described as a “marketresponsive import tariff framework.”

According to the letter, the proposal to introduce a ‘measured import tariff’ on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) fuel and diesel, was aimed at reinforcing national energy security, safeguarding local refining capacity, stabilising the downstream market, and ensuring a fair and competitive pricing environment aligned with the President’s agenda.

The approval was in response to a proposal by Adedeji, who said that while domestic refining of fuel had started to increase, and that local sufficiency in diesel production has been achieved, price instability persists, partly due to misalignment between local refiners and marketers.

He claimed that import parity remains the benchmark for pricing but often sits below the cost recovery point of local producers, particularly during currency and freight fluctuations. He warned that left unchecked, the issues undermine the nation’s new refining sector at the very point of recovery.

He noted that the government’s responsibility is therefore twofold: to protect consumers and domestic producers from unfair pricing practices and collusion, while simultaneously ensuring a level playing field that allows domestic refiners to cover costs and attract continued investment.

The proposal sought the application of a 15 per cent duty on the cost, insurance and freight value of imported petrol and diesel to align import costs with domestic market realities.

Adedeji, in his memo to the President, explained that the measure was part of ongoing reforms to boost local refining, ensure price stability, and strengthen the naira-based oil economy in line with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda for energy security and fiscal sustainability.

He added that the core objective of the initiative is to operationalise crude transactions in local currency, strengthen local refining capacity, and ensure a stable, affordable supply of petroleum products across Nigeria.

The FIRS Chairman also warned that the current misalignment between locally refined products and import parity pricing has created instability in the market.

FIRSs letter

Adedeji wrote: “Your Excellency may wish to recall that on 29th July, 2024, via Federal Executive Council Memo EC 9 (2024) 4, you graciously approved the settlement of crude oil dedicated to domestic consumption in Naira, alongside the sale of the refined products therefrom in Naira.

“The core objective of this initiative is to operationalise crude transactions in local currency, strengthen local refining capacity, and ensure a stable, affordable supply of petroleum products across Nigeria – aligning with Your Excellency’s Renewed Hope Agenda for energy security and fiscal sustainability.

“However, Your Excellency may wish to additionally note that while domestic refining of PMS has begun to increase, and local sufficiency in diesel production has been achieved, price instability persists, partly due to misalignment between local refiners and marketers.

“Import parity remains the benchmark for pricing but often sits below the cost recovery point of local producers, particularly during currency and freight fluctuations. Left unchecked, these risks undermine our nascent refining sector at the very point of recovery.

‘‘The Government’s responsibility is therefore twofold: to protect consumers and domestic producers from unfair pricing practices and collusion, while simultaneously ensuring a level playing field that allows domestic refiners to cover costs and attract continued investment.”

He stated that pursuant to the above, and with the goal of driving a sustainable, fair, and equitable ecosystem, a tariff framework designed to prevent duty-free imports from undercutting local refineries, while maintaining healthy competition and protecting consumers be introduced.

“In line with the objectives of Your Excellency’s earlier approval, it strengthens the local value chain, stabilises prices, and incentivises investment into refining and logistics infrastructure.

In alignment with the updated technical proposal, it is recommended that an ad-valorem import duty of 15 per cent be introduced on PMS and Diesel, applied to the Cost, Insurance, and Freight (CIF) value at discharge.

“At current CIF levels, this represents an increment at approximately N99.72 per litre, which nudges imported landed costs toward local cost-recovery without choking supply or inflating consumer prices beyond sustainable thresholds.

“Even with this adjustment, estimated Lagos pump prices would remain in the range of N964.72 per litre ($0.62), still significantly below regional averages such as Senegal ($1.76 per litre), Cote d’Ivoire ($1.52 per litre), and Ghana ($1.37 per litre).”

He suggested that payments would be made into a designated Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) revenue account under the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), with verification by the NMDPRA before discharge clearance.

Adedeji also disclosed that the implementation of the 15% tariff would commence after a 30-day transition window, allowing importers to adjust cargoes already in transit and ensuring a smooth rollout without market disruption.

The letter added: “Sections 71 and 72 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) provide the legal basis for the proposed import tariff.

Section 71 (a) and (b) empowers the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to issue Regulations imposing public service obligations on licensees in relation to matters which include security of supply, economic development, and the achievement of wider economic policy objectives.

“Section 72 went further to authorise NMDPRA to provide for the recovery of any additional costs incurred in complying with the public service obligations through a public service levy, which may be imposed on customers, provided that it would be in the wider public interest.

“Public service obligations’” are defined under section 318 of the PIA to mean: specific obligations imposed by the Authority on licensees in relation to security of supply, social service, economic development, environmental protection or the use of indigenous materials.

“Accordingly, Your Excellency can achieve this by giving policy directives to NMDPRA under section 3(4) of the PIA the 15 per cent import tariff on PMS and Diesel, which shall be published in the Federal Government gazette.

In line with the above, operationalisation will be straightforward and transparent as tariffs will be collected into a designated federal government revenue account issued by the FIRS, now NRS.

“End-to-end digital verification will be linked to NMDPRA discharge clearance, ensuring no cargo is released without proof of payment, while Customs and NMDPRA will update import templates, supported by a public compliance notice to minimise speculation and rumour-driven volatility.

“A 30-day transition period will be observed to allow market participants to adjust cargoes already in transit. In conclusion, this reform will accelerate Nigeria’s path toward fuel self-sufficiency, protect consumers and investors alike, and stabilise the downstream petroleum market.

It represents another bold step in Your Excellency’s legacy of reforms that continually strengthen the sustainability and competitiveness of our energy ecosystem.”

It added: “In view of the foregoing, Your Excellency is respectfully invited to consider and, if deemed appropriate: Approve the introduction of a 15 per cent ad-valorem import duty on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Diesel, to be assessed on the Cost, Insurance, and Freight (CIF) value at discharge, with all payments made into a designated Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) revenue account and verified by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) prior to discharge clearance.

“Direct the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to implement a 15 per cent import duty on Premium Motor Spirit & Diesel, with effect after a 30-day transition period from the date of official notification.

“Direct the NMDPRA, the regulator, to issue appropriate Regulations in this regard and take local production into account first before the issuance of import licenses.

“Direct a periodic review of the tariff rate and its continued necessity, including provisions for scaling or sunset measures, as domestic PMS refining capacity expands, under the oversight of the Implementation Committee on Crude and Refined Products Sales in Naira.”

Presidency

Tinubu was reported to have minuted that the 15% tariff should begin immediately. He wrote: “Approved as Prayed for Implementation Immediately,” contrary to Adedeji’s suggestion that the implementation should take effect after 30 days to give importers time to adjust.

The President, in its explanation, stated that the 15% import duty on petrol and diesel was designed to make these imported products less competitive and encourage local refining. It added that it will also boost domestic capacity and ensure that Nigeria’s oil wealth translates directly into national prosperity.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, noted that the tariff will reverse the disturbing trend of Nigeria’s heavy reliance on imported petroleum products despite being a leading crude oil producer and conserve foreign exchange.

According to him, with the policy, the federal government is shifting the market to favour local refineries such as Dangote and other modular plants. He stated that the increase in local refining and supply will help in the moderation of prices as well as expand jobs, investment and industrial activity.

Dangote commends policy

Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Anthony Chiejina, in a statement lauded Tinubu for what he described as the foresight of the President for approving the tariff policy aimed at strengthening and transforming Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas sector.

He added that the decision reflects the administration’s commitment to creating a stable, businessfriendly environment that supports local investment and enhances energy security.

Chiejina stated that the new tariff policy, would benefit local refiners and encourage fresh investments in the downstream oil sector, and consequently strengthening Nigeria’s industrial base and creating more jobs.

He said that it would be unpatriotic for anyone to criticise the tariff approval, which, he said, was a good start, adding that the tariff was designed to protect domestic industries from unfair competition and safeguard local production.

He said that it would be unpatriotic for anyone to criticise the tariff approval, which, he said, was a good start, adding that the tariff was designed to protect domestic industries from unfair competition and safeguard local production.

He advised that beyond the tariff, the government should strengthen its monitoring and enforcement mechanisms to prevent the dumping of substandard and toxic petroleum products by unscrupulous and rent-seeking individuals who, he said, prioritise profiteering at the expense of Nigerians, often undermining well-intentioned government policies for their selfish interests.

Chiejina added that the prevalence of dumping in past years discouraged investors from establishing industries in Nigeria, as imported products flooded the market at unsustainable prices, undermining local production.

According to him: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu continues to embody courageous and visionary leadership, renewing the hope of Nigerians and restoring investor confidence in the nation’s economy.

“His administration’s bold and business-friendly reforms are reshaping the downstream oil and gas sector, unlocking new opportunities for industrial growth and national prosperity.

“The latest policy initiative stands as a testament to his foresight — one of the most transformative steps yet toward securing Nigeria’s energy future and empowering local industries to thrive.” He added: “Dumping engenders poverty, discourages industrialisation, creates unemployment and leads to revenue loss for the government.

Across the world, nations protect their local manufacturers and industries from the threat of dumping. “Dumping destroyed our textile industry, which was once a major employer of labour and creator of wealth.”

Otedola lauds Tinubu

The Executive Chairman of Geregu Power PLC, Mr. Olufemi Peter Otedola, also lauded Tinubu for approving a 15% tariff on importation of fuel and diesel into the country.

The billionaire in a statement on his X handle disclosed that the tariff will not only protect the billions of dollars already invested in refining infrastructure but also underscores the government’s commitment to driving industrialisation, creating employment, and building a sustainable energy future for our nation.

Otedola wrote: “I commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his bold and decisive step in implementing a 15 per cent import tariff on petrol and diesel. This policy represents a crucial move towards safeguarding local industries that have made substantial investments in domestic production and refining capacity.

“For decades, Nigeria’s industrial base has suffered from the unchecked importation of cheaper and often substandard goods, a practice that crippled once-thriving sectors such as textiles, local vehicle assembly, and manufacturing.

We cannot afford to allow history to repeat itself within the energy sector, particularly now that Nigeria possesses the capacity to meet its petrol and diesel requirements locally.

“This tariff not only protects the billions of dollars already invested in refining infrastructure but also underscores the government’s commitment to driving industrialisation, creating employment, and building a sustainable energy future for our nation.

“This policy will also help establish a stable and sustainable pricing regime, contributing to greater control of inflation and long-term economic stability. President Tinubu’s ability to deploy policy as a catalyst for economic transformation is truly commendable.

His focus on empowering local producers and promoting value addition within Nigeria exemplifies the type of visionary leadership required to steer our nation towards realising its ambition of becoming a $1 trillion economy.”

NECA

In its contribution, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) applauded the federal government for the tariff and noted that it is an appropriate and necessary measure to protect and encourage local refining.

The Director-General of NECA, Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, opined that it was absurd for a country blessed with crude oil as Nigeria to spend so many years importing petrol and diesel.

According to him, the dysfunctional four government refineries in the country is partly due to the ongoing importation of petroleum products, which, he said, the refineries could produce. He said: “The imposition of the tariff on imported fuel is not only timely but essential.

This policy is a significant step toward promoting local value addition, strengthening domestic refining capabilities, conserving foreign exchange (FOREX), and advancing Nigeria’s industrialisation plans.

“To expedite economic recovery, promote local production, strengthen the Naira, and attract investors, the government must demonstrate commitment and confidence in local production. “If implemented effectively, this policy will accelerate Nigeria’s challenging journey toward energy sufficiency and economic development.

It will also provide the Naira with some breathing room, allowing pressure on FOREX for imports to be redirected toward other critical needs.

“Moreover, this initiative will assure genuine local manufacturers and investors in the oil and gas industry that the government is committed to supporting their investments with policies that protect them and ensure the sector’s sustained development.”

He added: “The government must establish all necessary parameters and manage the dynamics of the policy to prevent price distortions and other negative consequences. “It is crucial to resolve the complexities of the Naira-for-crude arrangement to guarantee an effective and regular supply of crude to local refiners.

This and other related issues must be addressed promptly to prevent the policy from becoming counterproductive. “A policy designed to promote local refining and ensure regular supplies at the lowest possible price should not become a burden for Nigerians.

The task of promoting local production of goods, not only in the oil and gas sector should be paramount and take priority in government’s policy. This will also help the resuscitation of the real sector in the medium and long term.”

MAN

Director General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadir said MAN was in support of the 15 per cent import tariff on petrol and diesel.

He said the policy was a strategic step and patriotic policy that aligned with the Nigeria First agenda and its long-standing advocacy for local content development and patronage of Made-in-Nigeria.

Ajayi-Kadir stated that the tariff would accelerate Nigeria’s journey toward energy sovereignty, industrial competitiveness, and sustainable economic growth – all anchored on the strength of Made-in-Nigeria.

He said, “This strategic policy has reassured domestic manufacturers that the government is attentive to the imperatives of growing indigenous manufacturing.

“It exemplifies government’s commitment to halting the perennial bleeding of our patrimony; asserting the sovereignty of the great country; guaranteeing energy sufficiency and security, and improving the overall wellbeing of Nigerians in these regards.

“This is a sure step in the promotion of local value addition, strengthening domestic refining capacity, conserving foreign exchange, and advancing Nigeria’s long-term industrialisation objectives. “The new tariff would attract more investors, including the holders of the 30 refinery licenses, to commit resources in the sector.

“There is no better path to fixing Nigeria’s economy than protecting local industries, encouraging local patronage, fostering value addition, and promoting industrial development anchored on local content. “MAN recognises the importance, significance, and necessity of the approval of the 15 per cent import tariff on petroleum products – petrol and diesel.

The tariff is a rightful, deliberately designed policy instrument intended to protect and encourage domestic producers, curb dumping, and create a stable environment for local refiners to thrive. “It will accelerate operational readiness of domestic refineries, thereby reducing disruptions and stabilising energy supply to industries.”

He added: “MAN supports the 15 per cent import tariff as an industrial policy instrument that will encourage the utilisation of local refining capacity and promote backward integration across the energy value chain, conserve foreign exchange by reducing the nation’s dependence on imported refined petroleum products and strengthen the manufacturing base through a more stable and predictable fuel supply.”

He said it was MAN’s views that the policy is a vital step in achieving energy independence and industrial sustainability, both of which are prerequisites for Nigeria’s economic transformation.

He called for transparent and balanced implementation of the tariff and added that MAN called for transparent price monitoring and that government and relevant regulators should prevent excessive mark-ups or anti-competitive behaviour.

Ajayi-Kadir said, “While supporting the 15.per cent tariff imposition, MAN calls for transparent, efficient, and well-coordinated implementation to ensure its benefits reach both industry and consumers, safeguard competitiveness, and prevent unintended cost burdens.

“There should also be stable transition period during which government should support local refiners to ensure adequate fuel availability and prevent supply shocks or speculative hoarding, particularly with the festive period approaching.

“Proceeds from the import duty should be reinvested into energy infrastructure, refinery efficiency, and power support schemes for industries, including credit facilities for industrial energy transition and renewable adoption.

“Government should create an enabling environment and provide targeted incentives to attract investment in additional modular and conventional refineries, thereby strengthening domestic refining capacity, promoting competition, and ensuring longterm energy security.”

IPMAN

The Publicity Secretary, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Chinedu Ukadike cautioned that the policy could lead to increase in fuel prices, adding that the high prices of petroleum products and the introduction of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and electric vehicles, will lead to some of the filling stations going obsolete.

He, therefore, urged the federal government to neither use policy to favour some industry players against the majority of the oil marketers nor use price increase to arm-twist other competitors who could be challenging in terms of pricing.

Ukadike said, “This is going to increase the price of petroleum products at the pump. All we’re clamoring for is to see a reduced price with low capital and also return on investment, whereby commuters can be able to use PMS as a source of energy.

“We have also seen serious investment in CNG and electric vehicles and with this, some of our filling stations will go obsolete. So, anything that can encourage downward prices is appreciated by marketers.

In a deregulated economy, you don’t regulate to favor other industry players. What you allow is demand and supply, and the forces of the markets to determine price.

“You don’t use a price increase to twist the hands of other competitors who might be challenging in terms of pricing. As much as we encourage indigenous refiners, we also encourage lower pricing.

“You know, when you go to buy rice, sometimes you see local rice is even becoming more expensive than foreign rice. “We don’t have enough local refiners. Dangote is not producing sufficiently.

So, why are we now making it difficult for people who are bringing in products to compete? What governments should do is to remove unnecessary taxations on those trying to build a refinery and trying to acquire licenses.

“Remove some of these bottlenecks and encourage other local refiners with funding so that there will be serious competition that will lead to price reduction.’’