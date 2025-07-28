Controversy Over Awujale’s Burial Rites Needless, Says Cleric

The Chief Imam of Awujoola Central Mosque, Saabo, Oyo, Sheikh Hamzah Ahmad, has said that the controversies generated by the burial of the Awujale of Ijebuland, the late Oba Sikiru Adetona, was needless.

He said the foremost monarch died a Muslim and deserved to be buried according to Islamic rites. Oba Sikiru Adetona, who died on Sunday, July 13, at the age of 91,was buried the following day.

Speaking at the Jumat service held at the Central Mosque, at Saabo Oyo Town, Sheikh Ahmad said death is a lesson for all human beings to know about the ephemeral nature of life and the power of Allah.

He said the late Awujale had an idea of how he would be buried and opted for the Islamic rites based on his beliefs while alive.

Quoting from the holy Quran chapter 4 verse 78 and chapter 62 verse 8, the cleric said God has created death to test our deeds, maintaining that all human being will have a taste of death as the final journey for all living souls.

He described life as ephemeral, stating that death is similar as the end of all souls.

“No matter the position we hold in life, whether we are the President, Governor, Senator, Council Chairman or councillor, even a traditional ruler, imam or pastor, servant or whatever position we find ourselves, let it be said to us that death is real and it is inevitable.

“Therefore, I urge everybody to return to Allah, bearing in mind that we come to life with nothing and we shall return to Him with nothing.

“All our estates, political and social influences, networks and powers will amount to nothing the day we die.”

While commending the Muslim community for respecting the wishes of the late monarch on how he wished to be buried, Sheikh Ahmad urged traditional religion believers to stay away from acts that could lead to religious crisis, insisting that though, the late Awujale was a traditional ruler, he has a right to how he wished to be buried.